HIBBING — Johnson Hometown Realty is excited to announce the addition of Joe Jump to their real estate team.
Joe was born in Northeastern Pennsylvania and graduated from high school in Upstate New York. After attending college in La Crosse, Wis., Joe spent most of his professional life in the Minneapolis Metro areas for the past 9 years.
In early 2020, Joe moved to Hibbing to be closer to his wife’s family, (Misa Matetich), who have been a part of the Iron Range community for four generations.
Educated in business management and leadership, Joe earned his MN real estate license this year. Joe’s past career opportunities were in managing corporate businesses, and he was a small business owner. His 19 years of customer service experience have helped Joe to develop excellent communication skills and the desire to help others.
Joe enjoys leisure time with his wife, Misa (Matetich), and their two children, Jewel and Joseph, helping people in need, reading and outdoor activities including trips to the BWCA, fishing, golfing, tennis and basketball.
Joe has been a great addition to the Johnson Hometown Realty team and the community. He is already closing deals and has experience in residential, waterfront, rural, land and commercial property sales.
Joe is knowledgeable, dependable, professional and eager to meet your real estate needs. Contact Joe Jump at 218-929-0198 or joejump@johnsonhometownrealty.com with any questions or real estate information.
