ST. PAUL — A Ramsey County District Court judge will soon be deciding on possibly dismissing a Mesabi Metallics lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regarding the Nashwauk iron ore pellet production facility.
Judge Robert A. Awsumb will also rule on the DNR’s motion for summary judgement that says the DNR is entitled to monetary judgement of $17.5 million for minimum royalties owed by Mesabi Metallics for unpaid 2020 minimum royalties.
Mesabi Metallics sued the DNR two days after their lease agreement was terminated by the state in May.
Awsumb heard the arguments from each party Wednesday morning via Zoom video conferencing. The judge said he will issue a ruling as soon as he can.
Oliver Larson of the Attorney General’s Office (representing the DNR) told the judge, “Everyone here is in agreement that Mesabi (Metallics) failed to meet the conditions … of the 2020 (Master Lease) Amendment, that’s clear.’’ The amendment called for Mesabi Metallics to have $200 million in cash for the project by May 1, 2021.
“They didn’t have the $200 million required on May 1,’’ according to Larson, who said MM came up $100 million short . “Mesabi hasn’t, as far as we know, put in the other $100 million.’’
Larson also alleged Mesabi Metallics was asking for the terms of the MLA to be amended by making the fixed May 1 deadline three weeks later.
Brent Lorentz, the attorney for Mesabi Metallics, said despite MM’s best efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and more specifically the emergence of the Delta variant in India, caused a small hiccup such that Mesabi could only put $100 million of its own money in its own bank account as of May 1, 2021, rather than $200 million.
Lorentz also said the DNR is asking to terminate a lawsuit without any discovery in an action that involves thousands of acres of real property that is intended to support a multi-billion dollar mining project in northern Minnesota.
While Larson pointed out what MM hasn’t done, Lorentz wanted to make it clear what the company has done.
That includes:
• Procuring $850 million in financing to support construction.
• Arranging a trust to hold Mesabi’s equity to insure construction of the project.
• Satisfied a condition of having offtake agreements for 4 million tons of saleable taconite pellets.
• Placed $24.5 million into escrow for the benefit of the DNR, DEED, and Itasca County.
Lorentz added Mesabi Metallics undertook all of those efforts in a short period of time in the midst of a pandemic.
He added Mesabi Metallics reached out to the DNR prior to the May 1 deadline seeking an extension but heard nothing back one way or the other. “If the leases weren’t terminated, we wouldn’t be here today. The company would be well on its way to completing construction of the plant, but termination changed everything.’’
“A simple extension wouldn’t have fixed this,’’ Larson said during his comments. He also added that Mesabi has now abandoned the project.
