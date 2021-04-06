Increased bail was approved for an Iron Range man accused of vehicular homicide after prosecutors alleged that he was driving impaired during a separate accident on March 18.
New charges have yet to be filed against Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, for the single-vehicle crash last month that damaged a power pole on Townline in Hibbing. He is already accused of killing one person in a December 2020 crash while under the influence of a controlled substance.
As of Friday, blood tests from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are still pending from the March crash, but Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr approved the higher bail amount requested by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist.
A hearing was held to increase his bail from $75,000 to $200,000 on April 1, but prosecutors had not filed additional documents including a police report or results of the blood test. Judge Dale A. Wolf said he was compelled to approve the new bail amount, citing the new crash and Gilley’s previous absconding from treatment. Gilley was released without conditions in late January after posting bond on the $75,000 bail amount.
According to the order, he had until 4:30 p.m. April 2 to post the higher bond amount or be subject to an issuance warrant, and will be placed on supervised/intensive supervised release until additional bail is posted, allowing him to avoid jail time as his case progresses.
