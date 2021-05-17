VIRGINIA — The Iron Ore Alliance named John Arbogast as the new co-chair of the joint initiative between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers.
Arbogast is the staff representative for United Steelworkers District 11 and will lead the organization with Chris Masciantonio, director of government affairs and public policy for U.S. Steel, replacing retired Steelworker John Rebrovich.
“The Iron Ore Alliance is a unique and special organization because it’s a shining example of a company and a union working together collaboratively and productively,” Arbogast said in a press release. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with U. S. Steel on the important issues that impact our members and our state.”
Commonly known as “Arbo,” Arbogast was born and raised in Virginia, Minnesota and has worked for the United Steelworkers since 1995. He was president of Local 1938 before assuming his current role of staff representative for District 11.
“Arbo is an outstanding leader and a passionate advocate for the United Steelworkers, our industry, and the Iron Range community,” Masciantonio said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to advance the interests of Minnesota Ore Operations and support the hardworking men and women at Minntac and Keetac.”
Formed in 2013, the Iron Ore Alliance is a joint initiative between the United Steelworkers and U. S. Steel to share Minnesota’s rich 130-year history of taconite mining. It provides a voice for the thousands of workers at Minnesota Ore Operations’ two facilities: Minntac in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. The organization’s mission is to advance common interests of U. S. Steel and the United Steelworkers, such as providing good jobs, investing in the economy and protecting the environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.