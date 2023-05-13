VIRGINIA—Convicted murderer J. Nicholas Cramer was sentenced Friday to 439 months (36 1/2 years) in the death of Frank Gerald Meyer on October 2, 2019, St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said.

Cramer was convicted of second-degree intentional murder of the Makinen man by a northern St. Louis County jury on April 18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments