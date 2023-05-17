Soudan Underground Mine visitors won’t be going underground this summer.
But there will still be plenty of mining history for tourists to see.
A major renovation of the mine shaft that takes visitors 2,341-feet underground at the historic mine in Soudan is underway.
“We’re doing a major rehab of the mine shaft that involves replacing the steel skeletal structure that the ‘man cage’ rides up and down on, as well as replacing the metal sheeting and fortifying rock and concrete at various levels of the mine,” Cheri Zeppelin, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer said. “This work will ensure that we can continue to offer the popular underground tours well into the future.”
Soudan Underground Mine, part of Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park, is a popular tourist attraction and a place where schools take students on field trips to learn about underground mining.
Riding to the bottom of the mine in a miners’ elevator within the same shaft that miners used to go to and from work, is one of the most thrilling mining experiences anywhere.
Rehabilitation work on the mine shaft kicked back into gear Monday after taking a break due to bat roosting.
The underground mine is home to Northern Long-eared Bats during winter months.
Female bats emerge from the mine after winter to roost and give birth to pups.
The $9 million mine shaft rehabilitation project, funding by state bonding, continues until late September or mid-October, Jim DeVries, Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park assistant manager said.
The project involves removing steel lining within the shaft, removing protective wall material and additional steel within the mine shaft.
“Some of the steel that’s in there has been there for 80 years,” DeVries said. “We’re hoping the rehabilitation will give us another 75 to 100 years of life.”
Meantime, guided surface tours will be available this summer.
“We had a good response with our guided surface tours last year and we hope to build on it this year,” DeVries said. “The tours last an hour. They explain why the mine is there and why it’s so unique.”
The daily guided surface tours run from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend.
The tours, rain or shine, cost $5 per person, plus an extra dollar if reserved online.
Guided tours include a theater informational video about the mine, details on how the headframe (above the mine shaft) and mine shaft were built, a crusher building tour, and a visit to the engine house where a 1924 Allis-Chamlers engine hoist is housed.
The engine hoist years is still used to transport visitors to the bottom level of the mine and back to the surface.
“We think we live in a modern world with the technology,” DeVries said. “But what they did with the hoist is amazing. There’s three or four redundancies built into it.”
Self-guided tours are also offered.
The mine opened in 1882 as an open pit operation.
In 1892, mining operations went underground, according to the DNR.
The first shipment of iron ore from the Vermilion Range left the mine on July 31, 1884.
On Dec. 15, 1962, miners made their last trip up from the depths of the mine.
In 1963, owner United States Steel Corp. donated the mine to the state, which turned it into a state park dedicated to the history of the mine.
About 30,000 visitors tour the mine each year.
“It’s one of the state treasures,” DeVries said. “There’s not many places you have an opportunity to do this.”
Because of the dense rock that the mine was carved out of, it was known as the “Cadillac” of northeastern Minnesota underground iron ore mines.
In addition to the rehabilitated mine shaft, the mine next summer celebrates the 100th anniversary of the hoist and an updated visitors center.
“It’s kind of going to be the hat trick next summer with the shaft being rehabilitated, the hoist anniversary and the visitor center updates,” DeVries said.
