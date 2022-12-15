President Joe Biden’s administration has made a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to support the development of critical minerals in the two African countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives from the Congo and Zambia under which the United States will provide support to the countries to develop an “electric vehicle value chain.”

