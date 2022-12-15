President Joe Biden’s administration has made a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to support the development of critical minerals in the two African countries.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives from the Congo and Zambia under which the United States will provide support to the countries to develop an “electric vehicle value chain.”
The agreement drew quick criticism from advocates of copper, nickel and platinum group metals projects in northeastern Minnesota.
“I’m outraged by this administration and their memorandum of understanding with the Congo, who employs child slave labor and has very little to no environmental standards and no labor standards,” Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said. “This administration just slapped Minnesota and our Iron Range miners and our communities by doing this. This administration they want want to mine anywhere but America and they support any worker but the American worker. This is another example of their political activism, their anti-jobs, anti-mining agenda.”
Northeastern Minnesota’s Duluth Complex remains one of the world’s largest undeveloped reserves of copper, nickel, and platinum group minerals—the minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicle batteries and power green energy.
The roughly eight billion-ton complex contains 95 percent of America’s nickel resources, 85 percent of cobalt resources, 51 percent of platinum, 48 percent of palladium and 34 percent of the nation’s copper.
But two long-planned major projects, PolyMet Mining and Twin Metals Minnesota, still aren’t off the ground.
PolyMet, which had its beginnings in 981, has been fighting repeated litigation.
Twin Metals Minnesota earlier this year had two federal leases terminated by the Biden administration, essentially stalling the project.
The administration’s action to support mineral production in the Congo and Zambia while mineral development in northeastern Minnesota remains stalled, is heartbreaking, Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota executive director said.
“It’s incredibly disheartening to see this administration make a commitment with foreign countries when they haven’t shown that level of enthusiasm for our own domestic resources,” Lucas said. “We haven’t seen that kind of commitment here.”
Under the MOU, U.S. government agencies including the United States Agency for International Development, Department of Commerce and Trade and Development Agency are exploring technical assistance for the electric vehicle supply chain.
The MOU signals support by the U.S. Government for what is a very important project between the two African countries, Blinken said at the MOU signing.
The EXIM Bank and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, “will be exploring financing and support mechanisms for investment in African electric vehicle value chains,” according to a U.S. Secretary of State transcript of the MOU signing.
“I really want to commend the DRC (Congo) and Zambia, their governments for their leadership and vision in developing an electric battery council,” Blinken said at the MOU signing. “This is the future and it is happening in the DRC and in Zambia. The DRC produces more than 70 percent of the world’s cobalt. Zambia is the world’s sixth-largest copper producer, second-largest cobalt producer in Africa. Global demand for critical minerals is going to skyrocket over the next decades. The plan to develop an electric battery supply chain opens the door for U.S. and like-minded investment to keep more value added in Africa.”
Biden this year had said he was going to look to America for critical minerals production, Stauber said.
But the move to help the Congo and Zambia develop critical minerals, flies in the face of Biden’s earlier statements, Stauber said.
“Literally, he does not want to mine in the United States of America and wants to mine in the Congo,” Stauber said. “He said he was going to look to America mines for certain minerals and now he’s going abroad.”
Doing a deal with the Congo and Zambia does not align with the administration’s domestic supply goals as detailed in the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, Lucas said.
Additionally, a U.S. State Department report on the Congo and Zambia should raise concerns for people about ethical supply chains, Lucas said.
“They made a commitment that metals need to come from the ground to make EV’s, but they haven’t made that kind of commitment to America’s resources,” Lucas said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Opponents of copper, nickel and platinum group metals projects in northeastern Minnesota have been critical of investments by foreign companies in the projects from Glencore of Switzerland and Antofagasta of Chile.
But now, Biden is turning to the Congo and Zambia.
“Just think about what this administration just did,” Stauber said. “They signed an MOU with the Congo and the United States taxpayers will be forced to pay for this. This is a huge slap to the Iron Range. This is a huge slap to northern Minnesota. This administration needs to get on the side of American miners. ”
