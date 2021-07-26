'Water is going to be the new gold.'
That was the forecast at a conference Julie Kennedy attended several years ago.
“Now we are starting to see that water is a rich commodity,” Kennedy, Grand Rapids Public Utilities general manager said.
Several Iron Range municipalities are asking residents, businesses and other users to conserve water as a summer-long drought lingers.
So far, the conservation requests are voluntarily.
“We did voluntary efforts probably about a month ago, specifically irrigation,” Kennedy said. “People say, 'I can deal with my yard dying, but I just put $1,000 worth of shrubs in'. We're asking people to take shorter showers, turn off the water when they're brushing their teeth, and to sprinkle between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
Some Iron Range municipalities draw water from deep former iron ore pits. Some from lakes. And some from wells.
While some communities are asking residents to limit water use, others haven't requested voluntary reductions.
“We are blessed with the infrastructure our founders gave us,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager said. “The majority of our water comes from the Scranton well, which is a very good and a very deep well. It's a strategic resource for the city.”
With a total of 10 wells, two one-million gallon water towers and one million gallons of underground water storage, Hibbing hasn't implemented any voluntary water restrictions, Peterson said.
“Hibbing is not in a drought situation,” Peterson said. “But we encourage people to be as smart as they can.”
In Virginia, municipal water is drawn from the gigantic Missabe Mountain Mine Pit just east of the city.
“We don't have any concerns right now,” Mayor Larry Cuffe said. “We don't have any plans to do any restrictions at this time. We're just monitoring it.”
A smattering of rainfall in recent days helped douse lawns and gardens across northern Minnesota.
Yet some communities are taking action as drought conditions persist.
“We just put out a notice a few days ago,” Robert Vlaisavljevich, Eveleth mayor said. “The water level in St. Mary's Lake (the city source) is low, but it's been a lot lower in the past.”
The city is asking residents to sprinkle lawns only between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. on either odd or even days, such as with calendar parking rules, he said.
“We're nipping it in the bud,” Vlaisavljevich said. “I'm hoping we're on the uphill climb from here.”
In Mountain Iron, the city has been experiencing a 40 to 50 percent increase in water usage, Tim Satrang, Public Works director said.
“The first thing we've done is stop all the watering at our parks and rec departments,” Satrang said. “That's dropped water usage a significant amount on its own and we've engaged people to water only in the early morning or evening.”
A third city well is also being drilled. The approximate 700-foot deep well will compliment the city's two existing 400-foot deep wells, he said.
“We're drilling it to have an additional well for city growth and for years like this,” Satrang said. “I haven't seen anything like this in a long time. It's a long way before we're out of the drought.”
In Hoyt Lakes, municipal water comes from Colby Lake.
“Like most other communities on the Iron Range, it's very much a drought situation here,” Becky Lammi, city administrator said. “We've asked residents to water only between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.”
In Babbitt, residents are asked to water lawns only one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening, Mayor Andrea Zupancich said.
“Not too many people are happy about it,” Zupancich said. “But we are conserving and doing what we can. We have to protect our water for showers and for drinking. We don't want to get to the point where it's nothing.”
Several wells supply water to the city, she said.
“We have Fountain Hills, which is a big pond in the city,” Zupancich said. “We can directly see from the pond what the water table is, and it's low.”
In Ely, water supply from Burntside Lake and usage isn't a problem, Harold Langowski, city clerk/treasurer said.
That's largely because customers are charged for the amount of water they use, he said.
“We have a metered system (where each water customer pays based on individual usage),” Langowski said. “People in Ely are pretty frugal. We don't really see an uptick when it's dry.”
About 240 million gallons of water are used within the city each year, he said. That amounts to four-tenths of an inch in Burntside Lake, he said.
“I don't know of anybody that sprinkles their lawn in Ely,” Langowski said. “Everybody's lawns in Ely are brown.”
In Aurora, water availability from the St. James Pit isn't an issue, Mayor Doug Gregor said.
However, getting it to homes, businesses, and other users is a problem, he said.
“There's an abundance of water,” Gregor said. “But the water treatment plant is a bottleneck.”
The plant, which treats the mine pit water, doesn't have the treatment capability to keep up with demand, he said.
“The water treatment plant is sort of a capacity issue,” Gregor said. “If we could figure out how to supply untreated water, we'd be lush.”
A conservation plan asks Aurora residents to only water between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on alternate days depending on odd or even house numbers, he said.
The city is also asking commercial users to reduce usage while at the same time working with users such as the Mesabi East School District to keep newly-seeded school fields growing.
In Chisholm, a mine pit provides the city with its need of about 300,000 gallons of water per day, Larry Folstad, public works supervisor said.
“We don't have any current restrictions, just regular DNR recommendations,” Folstad said. “Our water levels (in the pit) have come up 26 feet in 10 years, so our supply is great.”
A drought watch phase has been in effect most of the summer across the state, Randall Doneen, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Assistance and Regulation Section manager said.
The watch encourages communities and water users to conserve, he said.
“We've had drought conditions all summer,” Doneen said. “We have a state-wide plan with phases that result in different action.”
A drought warning is the second phase. The warning establishes water conservation goals and triggers additional actions such as convening a drought task force.
The warning has been issued to the Minnesota, Mississippi and Red watersheds, Doneen said.
So far, the warning hasn't been issued on the Iron Range, he said.
But if northland drought conditions persist, the warning could be extended to the Rainy watershed in northeastern Minnesota, he said.
“We're getting pretty close to that,” Doneen said. “Not next week, but possibly the week after that the warning could go to the Rainy watershed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.