HIBBING — A Hibbing woman who filed a Notice of Contest alleging election law violations during the August Primary in Senate District 7, filed a Motion for Withdrawal Tuesday morning, effectively ending the suit.
Erin L. Ningen originally filed the Notice of Contest on Aug. 22 (and paid the filing fee on Aug. 25) in Ninth District Court in Itasca County alleging “deliberate, serious, and material violations of Minnesota Election Law,” in Keewatin during the Aug. 9 primary.
Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Jeffrey Walker, the City of Keewatin, and Keewatin Deputy City Clerk Billie Fowler, Paula Fowler and Jordan Fowler, as “election judges” were all named as respondents in the suit.
DFL Senate 7 hopeful Ben DeNucci — who won the primary by 41 votes over Hibbing’s Kim (Ketonias) McLauglin — was named as a contestee.
On Monday, Sixth District Judge Sally Tarnowski heard arguments via a Zoom hearing from an attorney representing DeNucci and an attorney for Walker to dismiss the case and had taken the issue under advisement. She was expected to make a decision Tuesday afternoon as a trial date had been set for Sept. 15 but instead granted Ningen’s withdrawal.
In the Motion, Ningen wrote, in part: “It is my belief that I have taken this as far as I can without representation. Further hearings on this matter would be pointless. I believe in the integrity of our elections. Our election laws are well-designed. A compromise between ensuring maximum participation and minimum opportunity for fraud. The responsibility for maintaining election Integrity falls heavily upon the average citizen. It is incumbent upon each of us to speak up if we spot irregularity. I have done so here. It is my hope that this will result in more careful election administration in Itasca County. I appreciate the Court’s time in hearing and considering this matter.”
Ningen’s challenge was filed soon after DeNucci defeated McLaughlin in a close race for the right to represent the DFL and challenge for the Senate seat (now Senate District 7 after redistricting) formerly held by David Tomassoni.
In the filing, Ningen asked the court to “make the appropriate determinations and declarations according to the facts and law, including setting aside the 257 in-person votes cast and 256 in-person votes counted at the Keewatin polling place on Aug. 9, 2022.”
According to court records, Ningen alleged a number of irregularities, including that because the election judges are related, they should be disqualified from serving in those positions and that the Keewatin polling place “was not open during the hours prescribed by state law.”
DeNucci won the primary, 4,003 to 3,962, and won Keewatin 159 to 15, according to information found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. He is currently set to take on Republican Rob Farnsworth in the November general election.
Early voting can begin in Minnesota in less than two weeks.
The results of the primary, while close, left McLaughlin one vote shy of a publicly funded recount and according to information posted on the candidate’s Senate District 7 Facebook page, the projected cost to the campaign for a discretionary recount is $17,560.38.
To this point, no recount has taken place.
In Minnesota, an election can be contested only for matters that would impeach the fairness of the result. An election to any public office can be contested on the following grounds[vii]:
• When illegal votes have been received.
• When legal votes are rejected at the polls, sufficient to change the result.
• Where any error is committed by any board of canvassers in counting the votes or declaring the result of the election.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.