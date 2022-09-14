HIBBING — A Hibbing woman who filed a Notice of Contest alleging election law violations during the August Primary in Senate District 7, filed a Motion for Withdrawal Tuesday morning, effectively ending the suit.

Erin L. Ningen originally filed the Notice of Contest on Aug. 22 (and paid the filing fee on Aug. 25) in Ninth District Court in Itasca County alleging “deliberate, serious, and material violations of Minnesota Election Law,” in Keewatin during the Aug. 9 primary.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments