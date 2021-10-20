The Itasca County Board of Commissioners discussed concerns about vacation rentals by owner (VRBO) during the board’s work session at the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Board Chair Burl Ives, Commissioner Terry Snyder, and County Attorney Matti Adam provided the VRBO status update and discussed possible dates for upcoming public meetings.
Hospitality and tourism is a major industry in Itasca County, fueled by the region’s vast forests and multitude of lakes. VRBO is a vacation rental website that connects vacationers with property owners looking to rent their homes.
Commissioners expressed concerns about VRBOs tilting the playing field against more regulated commercial entities, such as resorts, bed and breakfasts, hotels, and others. They discussed plans to hold an informational meeting to receive input from members of the public and discuss ramifications of a new ordinance.
Before a public hearing is held on the matter, Commissioners Snyder and Ives plan to meet with members of the hospitality industry to gather their input while Adam prepares a draft on a new ordinance.
“Our goal, from the beginning, was not to prohibit, but to make sure that they’re all on the same playing field and they are regulated the same way,” Snyder said.
An announcement on the public meeting will be announced when finalized.
2021 Toward Zero Deaths Grant Agreement
Commissioners motioned to accept the 2021-2022 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Safe Roads Grant Award for the period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022, in the amount of $18,507.72.
COVID-19 update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Other items
The board motioned to pull Item #6.6 (Itasca County Outdoor Recreation Tourism Strategy Project), add Item #6.8 (2021-2022 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Grant Agreement), and approve the agenda, as amended.
No citizen input provided during the meeting.
The following county employees were recognized: welcome new employee, Tabbatha Litchke, Corrections Mental Health Professional, Sheriff Department effective Oct. 4, 2021; farewell to Paul Williamson whose last day as a Custodian, Administrative Services Department was Sept. 2, 2021 after 20-plus years of service; congratulations to Becky Fideldy who was promoted from Legal Secretary to Victim Assistance Program & Witness Coordinator, Attorney’s office effective Sept. 29, 2021; and farewell to Billie Jo Fowler whose last day as Medical Claims Examiner, IMCare Division, Health and Human Services Department will be Oct. 7, 2021, after 5-plus years of service.
Commissioners motioned to approve commissioner warrants with a check date of Oct. 15 in the amount of $1,145,010.42.
Once a year, Itasca County auditor/treasurer submits a list of warrants three years or older. It is recommended that the said warrants be voided and sent to the state as unclaimed property. Commissioners adopted the resolution for cancellation of old warrants/checks.
Consent agenda
The Consent Agenda gives the County Board a means of handling routine non-controversial actions and motions that can be grouped together and handled in one motion. If, at the Board meeting, any Commissioner so requests, an item shall be removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
Commissioners approved the following consent agenda:
1. Adopt the resolution for authorization to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition, which approves Agreement #1048209 with the State of Minnesota for the Beacon Relocation and Replacement project (State Project #A3101-98) at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport in the amount of $109,370.
2. Approve the Truancy Prevention Contract between ICHHS and Ross Resources, Ltd., for the period of Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.
3. Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and John Bollins, Advanced Surgical Associates.
4. Approve and accept submission of the 2022-2023 Itasca County MFIP Biennial Agreement Application to the Department of Human Services.
5. Approve minutes of the Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held Sept. 21, 2021.
6. Approve recommended classifications for Tracts 1-6 from Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held Sept. 21, 2021.
7. Adopt the Resolution for withdrawal of tax-forfeited property described as the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE of NW), Section 10, Township 62, Range 22 from Loucks-Danyluk Memorial Forest and withdrawal of tax-forfeited property described in Exhibit A from Dunn-Stephens Memorial Forest.
8. Approve application for Conservation Partners Legacy Grant in the amount of $72,500.00 for the Barwise Lake Road project, authorize acceptance of the grant and necessary signatures if awarded.
9. Adopt the Resolution for sale of tax-forfeited land to the State of Minnesota, which approves direct sale of tax-forfeited land to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $7,700.00 plus customary closing costs.
