The Itasca County Board of Commissioners is asking the state to split up 2,644 acres of highly-sought state mineral leases near Nashwauk.
In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the board passed a resolution asking the Minnesota Executive Council to divide the leases between Mesabi Metallics and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
“Basically, there’s enough room for both of these companies to dig iron ore there,” Burl Ives, Itasca County Board of Commissioners chair said. “I think there’s a way for both to mine and support our people.”
The board of commissioners will present its resolution to the Minnesota Executive Council at the council’s May 25 meeting in St. Paul.
Itasca County commissioners will ask the council to award 10 to 12 of the leases to Mesabi Metallics with the remainder going to Cleveland-Cliffs, Ives said.
“I think there’s a way that Hibbing Taconite stays alive and Mesabi Metallics gains access to leases within its footprint,” Ives said. “I want to see them (Hibbing Taconite) succeed and Mesabi Metallics to succeed.”
The action is yet another twist in a long-running saga over development of the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk and the future of Hibbing Taconite Co.
Mesabi Metallics lost the mineral leases after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources terminated the leases, saying Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
The DNR’s action was upheld in court.
Forty parcels of about 66 acres each had since been up for lease by the state.
Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel Corp. and others had expressed interest in the leases.
Earlier this month, the DNR recommended to the executive council that the leases be awarded to Cleveland-Cliffs.
The executive council, made up of Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and State Attorney General Keith Ellison, has the final say on the leases.
Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite.
Without a new long-term source of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite could face closure in 2026.
Itasca County Commissioner Casey Venema said the board wants the executive council to place a hold on some of the leases for Mesabi Metallics.
“Basically, we are asking that they hold them for a couple years and if they (Mesabi Metallics) succeed, the leases would go to them,” Venema said. “All we’re trying to do is make this work for two companies. It’s about support for jobs and union jobs. There’s a lot of people in Itasca County who work at Hibbing Taconite and we want everybody to keep their jobs.”
The Mesabi Metallics project lies within Venema’s district.
Ives said Itasca County commissioners will state their position at the executive council meeting.
“We will plead Itasca County’s case,” Ives said. “We’re saying make the leases three to five years and if no one performs on either side, they revert back to the state. We’re saying there’s room for both, make the leases short and performance based.”
Ives and Venema said there’s been no communication from Cleveland-Cliffs on its mining plans within Itasca County.
It’s a sure bet that supporters of awarding the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs will also appear at the executive council meeting.
Mesabi Metallics has proposed building a seven million ton-per-year taconite plant near Nashwauk.
If built, the plant would be a major source of revenue for Itasca County.
But the roughly half-finished project has remained stalled for years.
Mesabi Metallics President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Sutherland told the county board at Tuesday’s meeting that $1.5 billion has been invested in the project so far and an additional $800 million is yet to be invested.
Under accelerated development that started in April, Mesabi Metallics commercial operations are scheduled to begin in March 2026, Sutherland told the board.
The state mineral leases had composed about 39 percent of the total mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics for the project.
Mesabi Metallics also owns about 21,000 acres in and around the project site.
Mesabi Metallics has said it remains committed to finishing the project.
Production taxes from a Mesabi Metallics project would go to Itasca County, Venema said.
But if Cleveland-Cliffs ships ore to Hibbing Taconite for processing, production taxes would go to St. Louis County, he said.
“We just want to do what’s right for Itasca County,” Venema said. “But we want to support the 750 to 1,000 jobs at both places.”
The ore near Nashwauk is some of the highest-quality ore remaining on Minnesota’s Iron Range.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds about 3,700 acres near Nashwauk.
