A revitalized VFW 1720 Auxiliary unit is back on its feet and hosting a Care Package Drive to benefit the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay.
The Grand Rapids VFW Auxiliary is looking for donations such as toiletries, arts and crafts, stationary, and non-perishable snacks. Donations are accepted until Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
There are six drop-off locations for donations in Grand Rapids: VFW Post 1720, Move It Real Estate, Brier Clothing, The Itasca County Veterans Office, Itasca County Resource Center, and ElderCircle.
Cash donations and gift cards are also accepted at the VFW in Grand Rapids, with gift cards for Walmart, Target, Amazon, McDonald’s, and Subway preferred.
Earlier this year, the state office was in the process of closing the VFW Auxiliary. Members of the VFW asked a group of volunteers to help revitalize the program.
VFW Auxiliary President Lisa Randall said that the re-energized program’s primary goal is to assist the VFW post with whatever it needs.
“If they can do what they’ve done for our country, I can step it up and do what I can do to save the Auxiliary,” Lisa Randall said. “So that’s what prompted a group of us to revitalize it. It’s the least we can do for what they’ve done for our country.”
Officers were elected and the unit held meetings over the course of the summer. Auxiliary member Loretta Somers was a driving force behind the Care Package Drive and the group plans on holding more events and fundraisers in the coming months.
“The support that’s reaching out to us from the surrounding communities is great,” Somers said. “I don’t think any of us were expecting that.”
The Silver Bay Veterans Home serves the broad Arrowhead Region of Minnesota. Public Relations Coordinator Randall Walz said he was also impressed by the amount of veteran support shown throughout the community.
“The donations are great because they go straight to our vets and help support our facility,” Randall Walz, of the Silver Bay Veterans Home, said. “It’s humbling and it’s always great to see communities in our service area help out.”
Walz also noted that the Veterans Home purchases supplies in bulk, so there isn’t always a wide variety of products, such as toothpaste, to choose from. The donations given by community members offer a wider range of products for veterans to use.
Luke St. Germain, Itasca County Veterans Services Officer, said that donations of toiletries and other simple products help the Veterans Home allocate more of its budget to other areas of need.
To learn more about the VFW Auxiliary and volunteer options, contact Somers at (218) 256-1076 or email lorettasomers@gmail.com.
