HIBBING — It has been just a week since Kaylie and Kacie Majkich created a sister bond that brought the two — already close — even closer than ever. And, already, Kaylie is “feeling 20 times better” thanks to her older sister’s most generous gift.
On July 15, Kacie, 25, donated one of her kidneys to little sister, Kaylie, 22. The two, both of Hibbing, are recovering at a rental property in Rochester, Minn., near the Mayo Clinic, where the surgery was performed.
A benefit to help pay for living expenses as the sisters grow stronger, and Kaylie continues to receive medical care at the Mayo, is planned for July 30, at the Cobb Cook Grocery in Hibbing, 3817 1st Ave.
Duke Skorich barbecue pork and beef sandwiches will be sold for $7 each. Pre-orders by Wednesday (July 28) are encouraged by contacting Amy Riipinen at: amyrip@yahoo.com; or call or text (218) 216-7175. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sandwiches are sold out. Limited delivery is available on orders of six or more sandwiches. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Kaylie Majkich said she is “humbled” not only by her sister’s gift, but by how the Hibbing and Iron Range community has supported her and Kacie.
“It’s been such a journey,” filled with a bundle of emotions, she said by phone from Rochester. “I’m so grateful my sister was a match.”
Kaylie was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare kidney condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The disease causes scar tissue to develop on the parts of the kidneys that filter waste from the blood (glomeruli).
FSGS is a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure. The only treatment options are dialysis or kidney transplant.
Amy Riipinen, a secondary mother to the girls, who are friends with her daughter, said Kaylie had been “doctoring between Duluth and the Mayo Clinic. During her last checkup on Oct. 30, 2020, everything looked great.”
However, just days later, on Nov. 1, Kaylie began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. She was admitted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, where her condition quickly “deteriorated,” and Kaylie was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic.
She was diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a condition that can occur when small blood vessels in the kidneys become damaged and inflamed.
The damage can cause clots to form in the vessels, which clog the filtering system in the kidneys and lead to kidney failure, which can be life-threatening.
In Kaylie’s case, the HUS was caused by food poisoning — an Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria infection.
While in the hospital, Kaylie also contracted COVID-19.
“It was a triple whammy on my kidneys,” she noted.
Kaylie was in and out of the Mayo Clinic from November until February of this year, when she started dialysis and was put on the transplant list.
Her mother, Colleen Majkich, had posted on Facebook about her daughter’s need for a kidney. Several community members were tested, but none were as good of a match as her sister, Kacie.
“When I found out … I almost started crying,” Kacie said. She was worried, however, that being a young donor there would be too many restrictions and she would not be able to gift her kidney. But she met criteria, and it was a go.
“It was a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Kaylie said. “I couldn't believe it was actually happening. I’m so thankful to my sister. It’s something we will forever share.”
Riipinen noted that the family was blessed to have a living donor match. The wait for a kidney from a deceased donor could have been five to seven years.
The sisters’ surgery date of July 15 was soon set after the match was determined.
Kacie said their parents received frequent text updates during the surgery, and “as soon as my kidney was connected (to her sister) it immediately started producing urine and was working.”
During the first few days following the operation, the sisters were in a lot of pain, and there were a few bumps in the road. But they said they are doing better each day.
After waking up from surgery, each sister instantly inquired about how the other was doing.
Colleen Majkich wrote on Facebook on Thursday: “Kacie has turned the corner and is feeling a lot better. She has been amazing through this. Kaylie is doing well, too. She has had issues with her blood pressure, doing a lot of med adjustments and a few other hurdles to overcome. Both girls have an upbeat and positive attitude. To watch them support each other and the love between them is unbelievable.”
“We have always had a very close bond,” said the sisters. Now, “we are even closer.”
“Kaylie and Kacie are two of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Riipinen said. The young ladies have both been active in dance, and each chose “caregiving” fields — Kaylie as a dental hygienist and Kacie as a nurse. “They are always giving of themselves.”
It was a different role for Kaylie to be the one in need.
Kaylie said she had been undergoing dialysis three days a week. “I was tied down to that.” Because she was vulnerable to infections, she gave up time with friends and family. She was also on a restricted diet.
All of those things have changed, now, and — while Kaylie is on anti-rejection medications (immunosuppressants) for life and will undergo occasional biopsies of her new kidney to assure it is functioning properly — she can for the most part return to a “normal” life.
Kacie said she is so happy to see her sister “so much more healthy.” The family calls Kaylie a “once-in-a-lifetime, million-in-one girl.”
She agrees that all she’s been through has been “pretty extraordinary.” But the 22-year-old remains humbled. “It’s a humbling experience to receive a kidney,” she said.
“I’m humbled by our hometown and everything they have done for us and for this fundraiser,” she added.
