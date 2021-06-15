AMES, Iowa — More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Jenna Judith Merhar, Ely

Brooklynn Mae Berg, Tower

Luke Zobitz Palo, Tower

