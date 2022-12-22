EVELETH—At Wednesday’s Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board meeting, approximately $680,000 in loans, $5.7 million in infrastructure grants, $2.6 million in trails grants, $9.4 million in mining fund rebates, $8.3 million in Giants Ridge development, $6.7 million in K-12 school collaboration funds, and $985,000 in higher education funds were approved to advance projects in northeastern Minnesota.

Agency total investment for all projects combined is approximately $34.3 million. Total project investment is approximately $95.9 million. The projects are expected to increase the regional tax base, create permanent and construction jobs, provide essential services, improve education and expand outdoor recreation and mining.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments