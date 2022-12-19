Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation’s last meeting of the calendar year is going to be a giant one, especially for Giants Ridge.
Construction of an $8.25 million Giants Ridge Recreation Center at the state of Minnesota’s facility in Biwabik will improve recreational experiences and lead to more housing development at the resort, Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said.
“We have some developers interested in building additional lodging there,” Phillips said. “But we need some more recreational facilities. We hope to get multiple times the investment we’re making when the homes are built.”
The 12,000 square-foot recreation center would include a swimming pool, sports court, indoor spa, functional space, locker and change rooms and outdoor spaces.
It would be built across from the Giants Ridge Chalet toward lakes at the resort site, Phillips said.
The new housing development would include condominiums and townhouses that could be utilized by tourists, he said.
“Existing developers at Giants Ridge would develop the housing, so they know the facilities already,” Phillips said.
The eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board meets at 11 a..m. Wednesday to consider a variety of projects recommended by the commissioner.
Among other projects is up to $6.7 million in short-term funding to help Rock Ridge and Ely public school districts continue school construction projects.
Up to $4.7 million would be available to Rock Ridge School District and up to $2 million to the Ely School District.
Both districts ran short of money and were seeking additional funding during the last Minnesota legislative session, but funding failed to advance along with billions of dollars in other spending, tax cuts and bonding projects.
The cash infusion would help the two districts avoid incurring additional costs associated with a premature shutdown and subsequent restart of construction activities due to unanticipated construction inflation caused by economic forces drive by the COVID-19 pandemic, Phillips said.
“We’re calling it bridge financing until they can go back to the legislature and get excess costs covered,” Phillips said. “If they had to stop construction right now and wait until May, the construction companies would have to re-deploy. This is a temporary commitment by us.”
Other projects to be considered are:
- A $200,000 equipment loan to Range Tool of Gilbert for a $400,000 purchase of four CNC machines that are currently leased. Two new jobs would be created.
- A $100,000 loan to Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions in Hibbing toward a $241,000 purchase of drill tapping, hydraulic wire cutting, powder coat collection, conveyor systems, and a wire mesh weld machine. One new job would be created.
- A $380,121 loan to Smoke on the Water LLC in Coleraine to help fund a $1.4 million project to turn the former Coleraine fire hall on the shore of Trout Lake into a production winery and cidery. Ten new jobs would be created.
- A $450,000 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority for $5.8 million in infrastructure and site work for a transfer station in Grand Marais.
- A $500,000 grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority toward $10.5 million in infrastructure and site work for a new housing development in Grand Marais.
- A $264,000 grant to the City of Grand Rapids to support utility extensions and site work for a $1.4 million hangar development at Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
- A $500,000 grant to Great Scott Township for infrastructure and site work for a $5.3 million expansion of Northern Minnesota Meat Company, a new beef, pork and lamb meat processing facility in the township. The project includes an 11,700 square-foot processing facility and 4,500 square-foot warehouse to provide service to farmers within a 100-mile radius of the facility. With U.S. Department of Agriculture on-site federal inspection, meat processed at the facility can be sold nationally and internationally. Twenty-three jobs would be created.
- A $400,000 grant to the City of Virginia for infrastructure upgrades and relocation work for a $13.1 continued redevelopment of Uptown Virginia, formerly known as Thunderbird Mall. Redevelopment of interior small shop space and full demolition of interior stores and commons area would be completed. Space will be reconfigured for a new anchor store, a new junior anchor store, additional smaller retailers, expansion of an existing retailer and relocation of smaller tenants to north facing storefronts with exterior entrances.
- A $1 million grant to Virginia Community Foundation for $2.1 million in acquisition costs, upgrades and operational startup of the former YMCA facility in Mountain Iron. Mesabi Fit Coalition is redeveloping the facility.
- A $1 million grant to the City of Aurora toward $11 million in Phase One construction of the new East Range water system.
- A $238,000 grant to the City of Cook for $2.1 million in infrastructure upgrades and road reconstruction on North River Street and Vermilion Drive.
- A $79,000 grant to Ellsburg Township for a $179,000 construction of a new fire hall building.
- A $350,000 grant to the City of Eveleth in support of $1.3 million in sanitary sewer force main replacement and SCADA communication system upgrades at the water treatment and wastewater treatment plant.
- A $243,000 grant to Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe toward construction of a $1.8 million cultural and tourism center.
- A $250,000 grant to the City of Silver Bay for $1 million in upgrades to accommodate expansion of the Silver Bay Library.
- A $400,000 grant to the City of Taconite toward a $3.2 million new water tower and pump house construction.
- A $65,000 grant to the City of Winton for $156,000 in water storage tower improvements and construction of an underground vault.
- A $105,000 grant to the City of Aitkin for a $524,854 new trailhead and 1.3 mile paved trail extension.
- An $18,780 grant to the City of Crosby for $37,566 snowmobile and drag groomer purchase to increase grooming of winter fat bike trails.
- A $95,000 grant to Itasca County toward $190,000 in improvements to Wabana Ski Trail and Phase II of the Balsam Creek Bridge replacement and trail improvement project.
- A $100,000 grant to Lake County for $200,000 in construction of two intermediate mountain bike trails and upgrade an existing trail to an all-weather standard
- A $1,960,000 grant to Northeast Regional ATV Joint Powers Board for $3.9 million in upgrades and connectors for Ranger ATV, Northern Traxx, Prospector ATV, Quad Cities ATV and Voyageur Country ATV trails.
- A $250,000 grant to St. Louis & Lake County Regional Railroad Authority for $1 million in up to 2.4 miles of Mesabi Trail construction in Kugler Township to the existing Mesabi Trail in Tower.
- A $34,965 grant to Superior Hiking Association toward $69,930 development of the Superior Hiking Trail.
Taconite Economic Development Fund rebate to northeastern Minnesota taconite plants of:
- $1,654,353 to Hibbing Taconite Co.
- $772,801 to Minorca Taconite.
- $1,447,676 to Northshore Mining.
- $1,039,570 to Keetac.
- $3,129,915 to Minntac Mine.
- $1,321,267 to United Taconite.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.