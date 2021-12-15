A proposed new $42 million Nashwauk-Keewatin PreK-12 school has passed its first test with flying colors.
The Minnesota Department of Range Resources & Rehabilitation on Tuesday recommended an $18 million grant package to help fund construction of a new 122,553 square-foot school just east of Nashwauk.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation support advances the project into the hands of district voters in a Feb. 8, 2022, referendum.
“It’s an exciting time for Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools,” Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment for the school district said during a Zoom meeting of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board. “The benefits for student learning are just tremendous.”
A new state-of-the-art building would replace the district’s two century-old schools in Nashwauk and Keewatin.
Water damage, mold, asbestos issues, substandard air quality and electrical systems, undersized classrooms, a lack of bathrooms, no cafeteria, and Americans with Disabilities Act non-compliance, are among issues at the existing schools.
Approval of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funding is “an important milestone,” for the project to build a new school and is thankful for IRRRB support, the Nashwauk-Keewatin district said in a statement.
“N-K residents will vote on their Feb. 8 referendum knowing that it is possible that more than half of the cost of the project will be funded by a combination of the IRRRB grant funds, aid from the State of Minnesota, a grant from Itasca County and a land donation from U.S. Steel,” the district said.
It’s the latest and perhaps the last area school project to receive funding support from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for years.
In recent years, the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency has funded a number of collaborative and new school construction projects across its 13,000 square-mile service area.
Nashwauk-Keewatin and Itasca County, ISD 318 in Grand Rapids are discussing consolidating the two districts.
Matt Grose, ISD 318 superintendent said Tuesday that having worked in both districts, he understands the benefits of working together.
“I saw first-hand the problems in those buildings and the leaks,” Grose said of Nashwauk-Keewatin’s school buildings. “More than that, it became evident that students in smaller schools often struggle with opportunities. We’ve been working together this since 1987 and this is an opportunity.”
ISD 318 already operates a rural school in Bigfork.
“We are used to operating remote sites,” Grose said. “But there’s one thing in common is that opportunities could grow.”
With the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation assistance, property taxes on a $100,000 home in the district would increase $9.36 per month, or $112.32 per year for 25 years, according to the school district.
If the local referendum is approved by voters, construction of the new school would begin in 2023 toward a 2024-2025 completion date.
Funding from an Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Iron Range School Consolidated and Cooperatively Operated School Account would assist the school district in making payments on bonds issues for the project. The funding would support $7 million in infrastructure costs for the new school and $11 million in construction costs.
Other funding for the school would come from mining royalties, Itasca County, the state, and the federal Economic Security Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund.
The nine-member Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board supported agency funding on an 8-0 vote. Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids was absent from the vote.
“I really like this project,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing cautioned Grose to plan ahead for district employee contracts under a consolidation.
“This is a lot of money on the table and I certainly understand the need,” Sandstede said. “But use caution as you continue to move forward to either consolidate or collaborate and keep in mind what it would cost to consolidate contracts. There’s unsettled contracts at Rock Ridge (Public Schools) and morale is low. As you move forward, please keep these things in mind as you are budgeting.”
Grose said the districts have already been in contact with Minnesota Education representatives to discuss staff contract issues.
A new Nashwauk-Keewatin school building would cost $24.4 million. Site improvements would cost $3.3 million, fees and permits $5.2 million, technology $500,000, and contingencies $2.5 million.
The new building would include modern right-sized classrooms, dedicated special education space, redesigned spaces for career and technical education, specialist spaces for art, band and music, a kitchen and cafeteria, school nurse and counselor offices, and two gymnasiums.
Construction would create about 118 direct jobs and 67 indirect jobs over a 30-month period, according to the district.
“We would also be working with the Iron Range Building Trades group to be certain at least 70 percent of the jobs are kept on the Iron Range,” Menozzi said.
Both of the district’s existing buildings were built in 1920.
The K-6 building in Keewatin is rated inadequate or questionably in 13 or 14 categories, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. The 7-12 building in Nashwauk is ranked as inadequate or questionably inadequate in 14 of 18 categories.
Renovating the existing buildings would cost from $41 million to $47 million, according to the district.
Constructing a new single district school rather than operating two aging buildings would save the district about $485,000 per year in overall operating costs, Menozzi said.
“The IRRRB has made it clear that they expect our project to benefit area students through increased collaboration and eventual consolidation of certain operations with other districts,” the district stated. “This is similar to how education has been evolving throughout this region of the state, and N-K will continue working with our Itasca County neighbors in that regard. Today’s decision from IRRRB is a welcome development in N-K’s work to improve our schools.”
The new school would be built on a 43-acre parcel donated by United States Steel Corp., east of Nashwauk and north of Highway 169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.