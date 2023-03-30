A newly-formed Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board in its first meeting found something lacking in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session.
Bipartisan agreement.
Five new Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory board members took seats Wednesday evening as a result of the 2022 general election.
And it didn’t take long for the new eight-member board to find common ground.
The board unanimously approved a list of more than $2.3 million in development infrastructure and community infrastructure projects within their districts in northeastern Minnesota along with two business projects.
“I’m really looking forward to the almost two years ahead and the board working with the agency to find outstanding projects that we can partner on to create opportunity and growth on the Iron Range,” Rep. Spencer Igo, a Republican from Wabana Township said Thursday. “We have five members of our board that are brand new. There’s a unique opportunity here for new ideas to enter the mix.”
Igo was elected chair of the board on a 5-3 party line vote.
Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) nominated Igo.
Igo and Eichorn are both returning board members.
Freshman Democratic-Farmer-Labor Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown nominated DFL Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora.
Lislegard is also a returning board member.
All five Republicans on the board voted for Igo.
All three Democrats voted for Lislegard.
A vote for vice chair brought the same results with Eichorn garnering the five Republican votes and Lislegard three Democratic votes.
Nevertheless, minutes later, there was bipartisan support for ten development and community infrastructure projects from Crosby to Cook County and the two business projects.
Hauschild was especially pleased with a $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for site work to convert the former Murphy Elementary School into a $1.9 million early childhood and child care facility.
The 38,000 square-foot facility will have 221 child care slots.
“I just want to applaud the Grand Rapids project for child care,” Hauschild said. “I think continually across our region and the entire state, whether its child care or housing, those are the issues our region faces most. Seeing the agency invest in these type of things is really important to me.”
“The child care project is huge,” Igo said Thursday. “Investing in child care in these public-private partnerships is critical in allowing our economy to flourish and in our communities being rich places to raise families. I’m hoping we can find a way to replicate this in cities like Virginia or Ely.”
Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) praised a $400,000 grant to the city of Ely for water main replacement, sanitary sewer upgrades and road reconstruction along Trunk Highway 169 from 21st Avenue East to the International Wolf Center.
A new business, Hammer Heart Brewery, will relocate to Ely from Lino Lakes and benefit from the project.
“There’s three businesses that are going to expand because of this, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Skraba said.
The development and community projects will create a projected 211 construction jobs and generate more than $32.5 million in total public and private investment.
“The projects demonstrate a lot of partners with local banks and local partners,” Igo said Thursday. “Just having them work with this agency is so great.”
Hauschild, Skraba, Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing), Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis), and Rep. Ben Davis (R-Merrifield), are new board members.
Champion, president of the Senate, said he’s looking forward to learning more about northeastern Minnesota.
Champion said his late father loved to hunt and fish.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to come and learn and exchange ideas,” Champion said. “I come with an open mind and great humility.”
Board members talked about arranging a board tour of an Iron Range taconite mine and other area sites.
They also spoke about inviting other state legislators to the region for tours.
“Maybe there will be a board trip to your district so we can learn about your district as well, because sometimes we get disconnected,” Eichorn said to Champion.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina, in her third month on the job, said she and staff have been meeting with mayors, municipal officials, tribal representatives, and others across the agency’s 13,000 square-mile service area.
“Our community engagement is definitely one of my top priorities,” Rukavina said.
Projects approved Wednesday were:
A $1.5 million loan to Fraboni’s Wholesale Distributors, Inc. in Hibbing toward a $6.2 million stock acquisition by new owners Christopher Bergum and Michael (Chad) Mouton. Grand Rapids State Bank is also supporting the project with a $2 million loan.
A $31,700 loan to Virginia Plastics, LLC, of Mountain Iron for the $90,623 purchase of a new bag machine to help the company expand capacity and obtain larger accounts. Virginia Plastics is a polyethylene film manufacturer which makes plastic bags, tubing and sheeting for use in mining, chemical, automotive, industrial and consumer industries. Park State Bank is also supporting the project with a $31,700 loan. Two new jobs would be created.
A $20,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Cook for $2 million in power service upgrades and taxi-lane extension for new hangar development at Cook Municipal Airport.
A $400,000 grant to the city of Ely to support $2.1 million in water main replacement, sanitary sewer upgrades and road reconstruction from 21st Avenue East to the International Wolf Center.
A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for site work for the $1.9 million conversion of the former Murphy School into an early childhood and child care facility.
A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids to support $789,118 in water, sanitary sewer and road construction for development of 23 new residential home lots at the former Forest Lake Elementary School site.
A $150,000 grant to the city of Crosby for $2.1 million roundabout and lane configuration construction.
A $500,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids to support $15.6 million in Itasca Recreational Association (IRA) Civic Center rehabilitation and upgrades.
A $250,000 grant to the city of McKinley toward a $297,000 water filtration system.
A $150,000 grant to the city of Mountain Iron to support a $525,000 storm water drainage improvement project.
A $250,000 grant to the city of Virginia toward $6.8 million in city-wide street reconstruction and infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, storm sewer, and water and sewer service lines.
A $50,000 grant to the city of Orr to support a $305,970 lift station rehabilitation project.
A $40,000 grant to Breitung Township for an $80,000 project to reconstruct and improve a 1.4-mile paved trail from Soudan Underground State Park to McKinley Park Campground.
A $43,200 grant to the city of Crosby to support an $86,400 mountain bike trail and instruction area at Cuyuna Elementary School.
A $45,000 grant to PathBlazers Snowmobile Club for the $90,000 purchase of a used trail groomer from a nearby club in Grand Rapids.
A $50,000 grant to Northern Traxx ATV Club to buy a $120,000 dozer.
A $12,500 grant to North Superior Ski and Run Club for a $26,200 repair and rebuild of segments of the Pincushion trail system.
