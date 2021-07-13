VIRGINIA — Iron Trail Motors made the largest donation in the history of its company Tuesday to secure naming rights to the new Miners Event and Convention Center in Virginia.
The $1.1 million contribution to the project over the next 20 years was revealed Tuesday night at the Virginia City Council meeting.
With the naming rights secured, the MECC will be known as the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The $38 million center is slated to open the week of Sept. 20.
The main arena will be known as Iron Trail Toyota Arena, while the secondary ice sheet will be called the Iron Trail Chevrolet Arena, City Attorney Bryan Lindsay told the council.
The councilors and Iron Trail officials on hand were all excited with the announcement.
“This is quite a day for our company,’’ an emotional Brad Skytta, Iron Trail Motors president and majority stakeholder, told the council.
“We’re very excited also,’’ said Brian Schacht, who is the general manager and one of the Iron Trail partners. “We’re very happy to be involved in the project.’’
“Obviously this is the largest donation that the company has ever made. I think it’s a tribute to the great job Brian Schacht does at the Iron Trail store. He’s a fantastic partner,’’ said Skytta, who is from the Iron Range community originally. “We just think this is one of the greatest opportunities we’ve ever had to support a community that we’re in. I just think it’s a great way to give back. We’re just really excited to be a part of it.’’
“We love the area and we thought it was a unique opportunity to get involved in a very big way in something that’s going to impact a lot of the community, a lot of our customers, enrich a lot of people's lives,’’ Schacht said. “These opportunities don’t come up very often. We’re very excited to get involved in something with the city.’’
The new 144,000-square-foot event center will offer two full-size sheets of ice, a convention and conference center, fitness areas for community and sport teams, and an indoor cushioned walking/running track. The new facility will replace the Miners Memorial Building, which is more than 60 years old.
Councilor Steven Johnson said the naming rights agreement gives “us a chance as a city to move forward. I think this is a great step forward.’’
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said, “It’s going to be an exciting time for us.’’
“I think it’s just exceptional’’ that a local, longtime business is partnering with the city,’’ Councilor Gary Friedlieb said.
As far as the company’s 15 stores, Skytta said “this is where it started.’’ … “I just think the excitement I’m sure the community has over this facility we’re equally as excited. I think it's one of the greatest things that’s happened in this community in a long time. Obviously to be a part of it, is really special.’’
