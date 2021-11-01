CHISHOLM —The Iron Range Research Center at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) continues to provide a wealth of information for people interested in learning more about the past.
“Our primary audience has been for many years, people doing family history,” Archivist Christopher Welter said in an interview last week.
Welter said most people calling or frequenting the Iron Range Research Center are seeking to learn more about their genealogy, and have family roots that run through the Iron Range.
The in-house database at the Iron Range Resource Center has information on all 87 counties in Minnesota. Other databases accessible through the center expand beyond that scope, and can provide access to resources from just about anywhere, regardless of where your roots originate from, according to Welter.
Some of the information from the database can be used as a “paper trail” for people who have done DNA testing, and want to learn more about their ancestry, he said.
People can access about a dozen different records by doing a search of a person’s name, including naturalization records. An online records request is available for a $10 flat fee per record requested.
In a typical calendar year, the Iron Range Resource Center receives requests for services from almost every state in the nation, plus Washington D.C., military bases, and about a dozen different countries, bringing in an estimated revenue of about $35,000, according to Welter.
In the event someone is out of the area, or for some reason isn’t able to do research for themselves, the staff at the Iron Range Research center does offer a fee-based research service that is billed in half-hour increments.
“There’s no guarantee we’ll find what they are looking for,” Welter noted.
As a member of the Arrowhead Library System (ALS), the facility has certain resources that may be borrowed with a valid ALS library card.
Welter said an author working on historical fiction found the Iron Range Research Center as a valuable resource, from a storytelling perspective, to describe a typical town in the 1930s. He noted the center has most of the Iron Range newspapers from the 20th Century on microfilm.
The Iron Range Research Center is a repository for cities and townships in the Taconite Relief area, mainly St. Louis and Itasca County.
Its vast collection of archives consists mainly of unpublished documentary materials such as audiovisual collections, government records, manuscript collections, map collections, and photographic collections. Persons interested in accessing the archives collection are required to schedule an appointment with Welter in advance by calling 218-254-1229, or by email at archivist@mndiscoverycenter.com.
There is no admission fee for the Iron Range Research Center. Appointments are recommended if you require assistance with the genealogy database to ensure there is staff available to assist you. For more information on genealogy, you can contact the staff at the research center at youroots@mndiscoverycener.com, or call 218-254-1229.
The Iron Range Resource Center is open year-round, and there is no admission charge for the center. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Typically the center is open late on the last Thursday of each month. For November, it will be open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 18, due to Thanksgiving.
