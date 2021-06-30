A Marble man has admitted that he was high when he crashed his SUV into another vehicle on Highway 5 in November 2020, a head-on collision that killed 39-year-old Franklin D. Rice of Hibbing.
Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in St. Louis County District Court to one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. Minnesota statutes show that he faces a maxim of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Gilley had initially been charged with two of the felony counts, but he entered a plea deal which dropped one and called on prosecutors to seek a sentence that aligns with the state guidelines, as first reported by the Star Tribune.
The next court hearing remains unknown. As of Wednesday afternoon, Gilley was remanded without jail in the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
The Hibbing Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5, near the entrance of Hibbing Taconite, at about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020. Officers said Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state Department of Public Safety reported that Gilley did not have a valid driver’s license when he crashed his vehicle.
At the time of the crash, Gilley told officers that “he was not sure but that when he opened his eyes a car was headed right at him,” according to court records. Officers said he had “a small, crumpled up piece of tin foil, a broken syringe and spoon containing an off-white residue on the passenger side of the vehicle” on the dashboard.
Gilley denied all medical efforts on-scene and was transported to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. An officer at the hospital searched Gilley’s pants and said he found “a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-Tip, clear baggies, and an orange cylinder containing marijuana, all in his front left pants pocket.”
Gilley was freed from a supervised release program on Jan. 28 after posting a non-cash bond. Less than two months later, prosecutors filed a new motion that accused him of being under the influence in a separate single-vehicle accident on March 18. Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist wrote Gilley was allegedly involved in a crash on Town Line Road in Hibbing. On April 30, he was arrested in Pine County after allegedly possessing numerous controlled substances while skipping out on court-mandated house arrest.
Minnesota court records show that Gilley had been convicted eight times for theft, seven times for driving with a revoked license and three times for drug offenses. An Isanti County judge in 2014 had him civilly committed as chemically dependent, the Star Tribune reported.
