A Virginia man has been charged with one federal count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Lloyd Erin Stevens, 36, is now being held without bond and in the custody of “the Attorney General for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal,” according to an order of detention signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer on Friday, March 5.
“The court is particularly concerned by Mr. Steven’s series of arrests between July 15, 2020 and January 26, 2021 involving the possession of firearms and narcotics, which, together with the nature of the instant offense and the strength of the evidence against him persuades the court that Mr. Thomas is unlikely to comply with any conditions imposed by the court that could reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge wrote.
The order, filed on Monday, said that the U.S. Marshals would be responsible for bringing Stevens to his future court proceedings.
Stevens had appeared before the federal court last Thursday for a detention and preliminary hearing held via video teleconference. He was represented by his attorney, Lousene M. Hoppe. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph S. Teirab. At the hearing, an officer with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration testified in support of the criminal complaint and arrest warrant charging Stevens with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams of meth or more.
As the DEA wrote the affidavit, Virginia police officers allegedly saw Stevens on Jan. 26 in the driver’s seat of a parked car. They apparently knew it was his car and that he had a revoked license. They made a traffic stop and approached Stevens, who they said wore a bulletproof vest. Officers patted Stevens down and allegedly saw found baggies with 237 grams of meth. Officers later obtained a search warrant for Steve’s home and allegedly found resealable plastic baggies and scales.
Last Thursday, a sergeant with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of Stevens in Virgina after a federal warrant was issued. “The federal warrant was the result of several search warrants conducted by the LSDVCTF [and] Virginia Police Department on Stevens in October [and] December 2020 and January 2021,” the sergeant wrote. “Stevens was arrested for possession of firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine during those search warrants.”
The LSDVCTF defines itself as “a northern Minnesota drug task force consisting of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with the Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, and Gilbert Police Departments.”
The task force and police department referred media questions to the U.S. Marshals Office in Minneapolis which did not return phone calls as of press time.
Minnesota public criminal records show that Stevens was convicted of several felonies in 2016 to include fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and threats of violence.
