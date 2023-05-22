Five members of the Iron Range political delegation are asking the federal government to reinstate mining leases on 225,504 acres of land in northeastern Minnesota.
“The Iron Range is home to one of the richest mineral deposits in the world and could be a crucial domestic supplier of copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and many of the precious materials needed for our modern world,” the five Republican Iron Range lawmakers wrote to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Minerals Resources Subcommittee ranking member. “These metals and minerals are needed for electric vehicle battery production, renewable energy projects, smartphones, defense systems, and many other modern technologies. Blocking the mining of these minerals in Minnesota runs in direct contradiction to the Biden Administration’s stated goal of increasing domestic mineral production and would further America’s dependence on foreign nations while leaving us vulnerable to global supply chains.”
Republican State Senators Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids and Republican Representatives Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, Roger Skraba of Ely, and Ben Davis of Merrifield, signed the letter.
The letter comes after legislation to support mining in Minnesota introduced by Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber moved forward in the U.S. House.
Stauber’s bills, House Resolution 3195 and House Concurrent Resolution 34, aimed at overturning the federal withdrawal of the 225,504 acres within the Superior National Forest, passed through the House Natural Resources Committee.
H.R. 3195 would also ensure timely reviews of mine plans of operation.
With passage, the bills can now be voted on by the full House.
“All options are on the table to overturn the Biden’s Administration’s mineral withdrawal and let miners mine in the district I represent,” Stauber said in a press release. “I have been working with my colleagues to build support for these proposals, including through hosting a field hearing on the Iron Range earlier this month, and I’m glad to see prompt movement through the Natural Resources Committee. I am thankful for the growing support on this issue, not only with my colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee, but in Congress as a whole. More and more of us know that our mining way of life is at stake, and today we are one step closer to getting shovels in the ground to create jobs, secure our domestic supply chains and reestablish minerals security.”
The mineral withdrawal stalled the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota project between Ely and Babbitt.
Twin Metals Minnesota is challenging the withdrawal in U.S. District Court.
Meanwhile, the Iron Range legislators say the federal action would for years harm northeastern Minnesota.
“These actions will cause generational harm to our communities if they are allowed to remain in effect,” the legislators said in their letter. “That is why we are writing to you today to express our bipartisan support for both Concurrent Resolution 34 and the Superior National Forest Restoration Act that would undo the mineral withdrawal and reinstate these longstanding leases.”
The leases have been a yo-yo in the last few federal administrations.
President Obama’s administration halted the leases in the last days of his administration.
President Trump’s administration reinstated the leases.
President Biden’s administration canceled the leases.
The Iron Range lawmakers say the action blocks the development of mining across the 225,504 acres for 20 years.
“If you fail to act, the Iron Range will lose thousands of good-paying union jobs, billions of dollars in future investments for the people of northeast Minnesota, and billions of dollars in tax revenues that will support students through Minnesota’s School Trust Lands,” the legislators wrote.
More than two billion dollars in economic development projects have left northeastern Minnesota or been stalled since October 2022.
Beyond the $1.7 billion Twin Metals Minnesota project that would employ 750 directly and another 1,500 indirectly, a battery processing facility for the proposed Talon Metals critical minerals project in Tamarack was announced for siting in North Dakota. A $114 million federal grant accounts for about 27 percent of the project cost.
A $440 million oriented strand board plant planned in Cohasset by Huber Engineered Woods of North Carolina that would have employed 150 directly and secured jobs for loggers and truckers was canceled in the wake of opposition and permitting challenges.
