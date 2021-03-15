Two Iron Range state senators are moving legislation to preserve environmental permits at the Mesabi Metallics mining project near Nashwauk should the state terminate mineral leases for the project.
“If in fact this company can't make it to the finish line, it makes no sense to start permitting all over again if the company coming in is doing the same thing,” Sen. Dave Tomassoni, I-Chisholm, author of the bill said. “The fact of the matter is what you do at a mining site is mine, process, and have value-added. I don't think they're going to put windmills there.”
The bill would keep environmental permits in place at the project site for at least two years if state mineral leases for the Mesabi Minerals project are pulled in 2021 by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) commissioner.
Under the bill, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency would be required to wait a minimum of two years after termination of the state mineral leases to Mesabi Metallics before beginning any action to cancel mining and processing environmental permits granted for the project.
It's the latest page in a saga that's dragged on for nearly two decades.
Efforts by multiple developers have been underway since 2003 to complete an iron ore mine and processing facility at the site.
Mesabi Metallics is up against a May 1 deadline to meet several goals established by the state.
With the deadline approaching, it's critical to preserve environmental permits at the site, Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, the bill's co-author said.
“I'm still skeptical that they (Mesabi Metallics) can meet the terms of the agreement made with the state for May,” Bakk said. “We don't want to lose the permits because it takes so long to get them back.”
However, Mesabi Metallics says it's making headway in meeting the May 1 goals.
“We're very happy with the progress we're making on it,” Patrick Hynes, of the Minneapolis law firm Messerli & Kramer, representing Mesabi Metallics said. “We're confident everything will be into the DNR for them to look everything over.”
Joseph Henderson, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals director, said the DNR is currently reviewing documents submitted by Mesabi Metallics, meeting with company representatives, and working to verify that project goals are met.
“We have documents in our possession and are reviewing them,” Henderson said. “We are working with them to ensure they meet all the milestones. We will evaluate their progress and their ability to meet those milestones.”
The next regularly scheduled state Executive Council meeting is in late May, Henderson said.
However, it's possible the council will request an update on the Mesabi Metallics milestones prior to that date, Henderson said.
Under different developers, the mammoth project for years has stopped, started, and stopped again.
Frustrated Iron Range legislators months ago asked Gov. Tim Walz and the DNR to terminate the state mineral leases.
But the state Executive Council in December 2020 granted Mesabi Metallics an extension on the leases.
The extension gives Mesabi Metallics until May 1, 2021, to secure a commitment of $850 million in financing, at least $450 million in debt financing from lenders not associated with the project equity holders, and a binding iron ore pellet off-take agreement of at least four million metric tons annually.
The extension also stipulates that Mesabi Metallics completes the primary crusher by Dec. 31, 2021, and the entire plant by June 30, 2024.
Construction on the project is planned to resume this summer, Hynes said.
If the mineral leases are terminated by the state, the time and cost of seeking new environmental permits by another project developer, would be a major hurdle, Bakk said.
“I don't think it's unreasonable,” Bakk said of the legislation. “Why go through that again?”
The property contains some of the highest-quality iron ore remaining on the Iron Range.
The project dates to 2003 when started by Minnesota Steel Industries, LLC. Minnesota Iron & Steel then became the second developer.
Essar Steel in 2008 bought the project and named it Essar Steel Minnesota, LLC. But in 2016, the project went into bankruptcy.
Mesabi Metallics, owned and operated by Chippewa Capital, a subsidiary of Nubai Global Investment Limited, then became project developer. Mesabi Metallics emerged from bankruptcy in 2017.
Fluor Corp, of Irving, Texas, is now project manager for Mesabi Metallics.
Meanwhile, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., has acquired ownership and lease of about 3,700 acres at the site.
Bakk said the bill is modeled after similar legislation approved about 20 years ago. That legislation was aimed at keeping LTV Steel Mining Co. assets viable after the former iron ore plant near Hoyt Lakes in 2001 shut down.
“It's potentially major legislation,” Bakk said of the bill. “My intent is to get it into law.”
