VIRGINIA—If you have a case of cabin fever, well, there’s an antidote for you this weekend.
The annual Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show (IRHSTS) is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
Admission is $5 and free for children 12 and younger.
“We expect a really good turnout. I think all of us have a little cabin fever,” said Doug Ellis, IRHSTS board president. Many people consider it an official kickoff of of springtime, said the longtime name behind Virginia Surplus. “We are all in a position where we’d really like to see winter go. The show is a sign spring is coming. A lot of people look forward to that.”
Additionally, the IRHSTS “is one of the most diversified home, sport and travel shows” around, going strong for well more than 40 years, Ellis said.
There will be more than 220 vendors at this year’s show, held for a second year in a row at the event center.
“This year’s show is going to be a big one. All our spaces are occupied,” said Krissy Warwas, IRHSTS coordinator. “We have everything from home improvement, docks, lifts, cars, trucks, boats, RVs, fishing supplies, to your favorite food vendors. Don’t forget to bring in a donation for the Virginia Food Shelf. Pohaki Lumber Co., will be out front with a surprise and will also be doing some yummy Traeger (grills) demonstrations on Saturday.”
The many vendors offer what is needed to “buy or build a house or a garage or outfit a house with anything,” inside or out, Ellis said. “You can buy just about anything.”
A motto for the show could easily be, he said: “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it.”
The Amazing Charles will again bring his magic show to the event, entertaining audiences of all ages and creating balloon sculptures throughout the show. His magic performances are set for 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon Sunday.
“He’s been part of the show for a long time. He’s been great,” Ellis said.
The IRHSTS “is a family event,” he added. “We’ve always wanted it to be a family event—something for the whole family, not just adults buying boats.”
“Dottie, Hibbing Police Department’s loveable K9, will be doing demonstrations Saturday as well,” Warwas said.
“We are pretty proud of how far the show has come and how much it’s grown over the years,” Ellis said. It has been run by several groups through the decades. “That’s a testament to all the vendors who participate,” as well as “all the patrons who come and support us. It’s a community event.”
The pandemic and economy have had an effect, but not lately. “You just never know year to year. We had a very good show last year,” with more than 6,000 patrons, Ellis said. He expects a similar or better turnout this year.
“We keep it going for the community,” and “many businesses rely on our show. It’s a big event and brings a fair amount of money into the community for incidentals people need,” he added.
“We are really happy with the way it’s going. It breaks up our winter” and it launches spring, Ellis said.
Not to mention, he said, “it’s a good place to see folks—friends and neighbors who come out of the woodwork, who come out of hibernation.”
