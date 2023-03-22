VIRGINIA—If you have a case of cabin fever, well, there’s an antidote for you this weekend.

The annual Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show (IRHSTS) is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

