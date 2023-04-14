VIRGINIA—“Toss it? No Way!” Instead, take it to a Repair Café.
The growing worldwide concept of repairing items rather than tossing them to end up at landfills is one of many concepts that will be explored at this year’s Iron Range Earth Fest.
The annual event, which will be at one venue at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, will focus on children, with Repair Cafés being one route to building a sustainable future for younger generations, said Earth Fest Coordinator Marlise Riffel.
“For the Children, For Us All,” is the theme for the event, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the ITMEC. Earth Fest has previously been held at adjacent venues in Mountain Iron, including the city’s community center.
“We’re excited to have a new venue and to be all under one roof,” Riffel said.
Earth Fest, the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability’s biggest yearly event, will include at least 64 vendors and a marketplace, five speakers, food, music, and lots of activities or kids, she said.
A focus on children was chosen this year because “a lot of us are parents, and we care so passionately about having a sustainable future for our kids so they face good choices rather than narrow, difficult choices,” Riffel said.
Bringing the concept of the Repair Café to the Range would assist with that.
“Repair Cafés launched in Amsterdam” around 2009, Riffel said. The motto is: “Toss it? No Way!”
There are more than 2,500 Repair Cafés worldwide—free meeting places where people come together to repair everyday items, such as furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, toys, and much more. Volunteer experts in repairing items attend to assist.
Riffel said the IRPS is looking to host Repair Cafés in the Quad Cities area of Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron a couple times each year.
Earth Fest speakers include Danielle Hefferan, a climate change educator who will present: “Climate Generation: ‘How to Talk with Children about Climate Change.’”
Lori Scheibe, IRPS’ L’il Gard’ners coordinator, will speak about getting children involved in gardening.
Seventeen of the vendors will have children’s activities at their booths, and the bookmobile will be present, Riffel said. And there will be a children’s room, with adult supervision, where kids can play games, such as sack races, Nerf ball, and bowling, along with make crafts and engage in activities focused on ecology and the environment.
Essentia Health will have a special art project from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. And Cleveland Cliffs will sponsor a day-long special activity for kids.
Grab-and-go food, which aims to eliminate long lines, will be provided by the local Go Figur food truck, which will also offer something just for kids (but of any age)—fluffernutter sandwiches, a concoction of peanut butter and marshmallow fluff.
MorningBird, along with Josh Palmi & Trapper, will provide live music.
Minnesota Power plans to have a Chevy Volt, an electric hybrid vehicle, and a Tesla Model 3 on display for attendees to “sit in and learn about electric vehicles,” Riffel said.
Free electronics recycling will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot. Computers (laptop and desktop), monitors, and 19-inch or smaller televisions will be accepted.
Riffel and a few other speakers will present a program at 1:45 p.m. based on an extensive study they were involved with exploring the potential of recycling e-waste for critical minerals on the Iron Range.
Earth Fest will include a silent auction, with funds generated supporting IRPS’ ongoing mini grant program, which provides $500 grants to organizations for sustainability projects.
“Our goal for Earth Fest is to network and make connections, to build community with other people who share goals for a sustainable and thriving Iron Range,” Riffel said. The event is supported by 22 sponsors.
More information can be found on the IRPS website, irpsmn.org, where there is a section all about talking to children about climate change—“an extension” of the Earth Fest presentation, she said.
The event typically draws around 1,000 people.
It’s a fun event for all ages to celebrate the Iron Range and sustainability for the area’s future with “local music, lots of good food,” and now, thanks to a new venue, “space for people to mill around,” Riffel said.
