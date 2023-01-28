Members of the Iron Range delegation sent a letter to President Joe Biden objecting to his administration’s 20-year mining moratorium in Superior National Forest that was announced Thursday.
The following is that letter.
President Biden,
We are writing to you today to express our objections regarding Public Land Order No. 7917 which will withdraw portions of the Superior National Forest from operation of the mineral and geothermal leasing laws for the next 20 years. Our collective legislative districts represent the communities in northeast Minnesota where mining has supported our economy for generations.
We are deeply concerned that today’s order will have significant negative impacts on our communities and the region.
The 20- year moratorium on the development of these critical minerals runs counter to your administration’s commitment to shoring up domestic supply chains, investing in green energy, and supporting the men and women of labor across America.
Simply put, this order is an all-out attack on the communities and region that we represent. It is unacceptable that your administration is once again choosing to invest taxpayer dollars in the development of Chinese owned mines in nations that employ child-slave labor while blocking the development of taconite, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum-group elements, and many more critical minerals here in America.
Modern technology and global industry best practices mean that non-ferrous mining can be done safely and responsibly in Minnesota. For more than 130 years, mining has sustained our communities in northeast Minnesota. We have long mined safely and responsibly. We know how to get the job done, it’s in our blood.
Today’s order will cause Minnesota and our communities to lose thousands of potential jobs that would have resulted in future mining projects, billions of dollars in future investment in the people of northeast Minnesota, and billions of dollars in revenues that would support students through Minnesota’s School Trust Lands.
We are calling on you to reconsider the issuance of this order and urge you or a representative from your administration to meet with us to discuss the ways this order will harm our communities and region. As Minnesotans and Americans, we have a duty to extract these minerals in a safe sustainable manner instead of relying on foreign sources.
Let’s invest in high-wage, union protected jobs right here in America by developing our vast mineral wealth in a safe and responsible manner.
We strongly oppose this order.
Respectfully,
Rep. Spencer Igo, Assistant Minority Leader District 7A
Rep. Dave Lislegard, District 7B
Rep. Roger Skraba, District 3A
Rep. Ben Davis , District 6A
Sen. Justin Eichorn, Assistant Minority Leader District 6
Sen. Robert Farnsworth, District 7
Sen. Grant Hauschild, District 3
