Earlier this week, a family doctor who practiced at the Iron Range Clinic in Eveleth admitted in court to sexually assaulting a patient.
Dr. Edmund William Draper, 73, pleaded guilty to a gross-misdemeanor count of fifth-degree sexual conduct during a hearing at the St. Louis County District Court in Virginia on Monday.
Draper, of Biwabik Township, had been charged in April 2019 with the misdemeanor count and a felony charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.
But the doctor, who has not practiced since August 2019, has since entered a plea deal that calls on him to surrender his medical license in exchange for not serving time in jail, as first reported by the Duluth News Tribune. He will receive a stay of adjudication, which keeps his record clean of a conviction if he follows conditions.
During this week’s court hearing, District Judge Michelle Anderson ordered the completion of a presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation before a scheduled sentencing on Sept. 13.
According to court documents, an adult woman told Eveleth Police Chief Timothy H. Koivunen on Jan. 28, 2019 that she was under Draper’s medical care for pain medication management since 2016. She said her doctor allegedly “touched her buttocks and her breasts and had kissed her” without her consent during the appointments.
Three months later, the woman showed Koivunen a video recording from one of the incidents dated Jan. 11, 2019. She told the chief that she was shocked by Draper’s behavior, which made her feel “confused and gross,” according to court documents. She said that the doctor would withhold her prescription until after he “copped a feel.”
Eveleth police said Friday in a press release they received a report from an adult female “regarding inappropriate sexual touching in the course of monthly medical treatments she received” from Draper at the clinic. Police said that after investigating the complaint, they determined there was probable cause to believe Draper committed criminal sexual misconduct.
Born in England, Draper graduated from the University of Bristol and lectured at Cambridge University. He practiced family medicine, took part in trauma surgeries and set up a children’s hospice in the east of England. Draper and his wife from Silver Bay, Minn., moved to the U.S. in the mid-1990s. He became a board member of the Minnesota Medical Directors Association and operated the Iron Range Clinic.
