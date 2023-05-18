VIRGINIA—Three powerhouse organizations—100 Rural Women, ReVive Virginia, and Vote Run Lead—will hold a civic engagement forum with representatives from local government and elected officials to increase civic engagement and women’s political representation.

The Iron Range Civic Engagement Forum will be held from 1—4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. The event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments