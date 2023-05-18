VIRGINIA—Three powerhouse organizations—100 Rural Women, ReVive Virginia, and Vote Run Lead—will hold a civic engagement forum with representatives from local government and elected officials to increase civic engagement and women’s political representation.
The Iron Range Civic Engagement Forum will be held from 1—4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. The event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.
All these organizations share a common goal: to increase participation on local boards and commissions, and to encourage community members to consider running for public office. Teresa Kittridge of 100 Rural Women said, “At 100 Rural Women, we know demystifying paths to leadership and raising awareness of opportunities to serve will broaden representation and strengthen our democracy.”
Volunteering and civic engagement rates have been in decline in recent years, but the COVID-19 pandemic reduced participation at a sharper rate. This event encourages members of the community to meet with local leaders and hear about their experiences, and let experts provide a road map on how anyone in the community can get more involved.
“During the height of the pandemic, many of us had to prioritize our time, but we also decided now is the time to rebuild leadership in our communities,” said Beth Peterson of Vote Run Lead. “We believe that each of us—everyday folks—have all the life experiences, skills, and knowledge we need to lead. The Civic Engagement Forum is the next step, offering tools that will help us participate in boards and commissions and even run for elected office.”
Saturday, May 20, Event Schedule:
1:00—1:45 p.m. Panel with Local Board and Commission Members
1:45—2:15 p.m. A Roadmap to Joining Boards and Commissions
2:15—3 p.m. Panel Discussion with Local Elected Officials
3:00—3:45 p.m. Steps to Grow Your Political Know-how and Network
3:45—4 p.m. Action Step Planning
Co-facilitators for the event are Beth Peterson of Vote Run Lead and Teresa Kittridge of 100 Rural Women. Other key partners include the City of Virginia, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and more. A grant from the Blandin Foundation generously funds this event.
