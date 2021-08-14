From her ninth floor office in downtown Duluth, Kelsey Johnson sees the iron ore carriers streaming up and down Lake Superior.
“It's pretty remarkable,” Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president, said of the pace of 2021 iron ore production and shipping. “Automobile sales are going well, construction is going well and the energy sector is going well. There's no end in sight.”
Iron ore pellets used to produce steel are rolling out of northeastern Minnesota taconite plants and down the Great Lakes at a rock-steady pace.
Iron ore tonnage shipped through the Port of Duluth-Superior reached 9.5 million tons for the year through July, Duluth Seaway Port Authority officials said.
The tonnage is 31 percent ahead of the amount of pellets shipped during the same period in 2020 and 12.6 percent above the five-season annual average.
“It's been a good first half of the shipping season so far and a vigorous rebound from the COVID challenges of 2020,” Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority director said in a news release. “It's been especially good to see iron ore tonnage jumping back above the five-season average, because it's a bellwether of positivity for our port and the region as a whole. Each iron ore ship carries between $7 million and $8 million in ore value, so while they're moving a key raw material of everyday life, they're also moving a sizable amount of commerce for our communities and the North American economy.”
Iron ore pellet shipping is so busy that from Friday through Monday, at least 16 iron ore carriers were either arriving or departing from Duluth-Superior, Two Harbors or Silver Bay.
“I've noticed a lot more vessels coming through (this year),” Sara Summers-Luedtke, Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center director in Duluth's Canal Park said. “We've had very large crowds. Typically, summer is busy, but compared to last summer I think a lot more people want to get outside to welcome the crews and wish them a safe voyage.”
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are running wide open to produce the iron-containing iron ore pellets.
And that's good news for the region's more than 4,000 miners, iron ore pellet producers, support businesses, and local economies.
Halfway through the year, the six plants have produced about 19.1 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
That's a little more than halfway to the 2021 full-year forecast of 38 million tons.
Last year, the six plants produced about 30.1 million tons as the nation's economy took a downturn.
However, this year, America's steel mills are eating up the pellets.
For the week ending August 7, domestic steel mills produced 1,872,000 net tons of raw steel, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute. That's a 26.8 percent increase compared to the same week in 2020.
Domestic steel mills operated at an 84.8 percent capability utilization rate for the week, far above the 65.9 percent operating rate during the same week last year.
And it's not just iron ore shipments from Duluth-Superior that's increased.
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in July were 5.7 million tons, up 61.8 percent compared to a year ago, according to the Cleveland-based Lake Carriers' Association.
On a year-to-date basis, total iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes through July were 26.4 million tons, a 27.6 percent increase compared to 2020.
Largely because of the strong demand for iron ore pellets, the number of ships leaving the Duluth-Superior Port hit 334 through July, a 28.5 percent increase compared to 2020, according to the port authority.
Johnson said another boost for America's iron ore and steel industry could be ahead.
“With the infrastructure bill passing the (U.S.) Senate, we're pretty good,” Johnson said.
