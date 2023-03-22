Those big piles at the docks in Duluth are big money.
And the millions of tons of iron ore pellets at the docks will soon be on the move to steel mills.
The 2023 Great Lakes shipping season gets into gear at 12:01 a.m. Saturday when the Soo Locks opens its largest lock, the Poe Lock, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
The locks lift and lower vessels between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes.
For northeastern Minnesota’s iron ore mining industry, it marks the end of another long, rugged winter in which iron ore pellets are stockpiled at the docks for shipment.
“The start of the shipping season is a reminder of how important iron ore is,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) executive director said. “It’s absolutely huge.”
Iron ore shipments account for about 55 percent of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority’s total annual cargo.
In addition to iron ore pellets, products used by the mining industry boost the yearly cargo tally to about 60 percent of the port’s total tonnage, Mike Jugovich, St. Louis County commissioner from Chisholm and Duluth Seaway Port Authority secretary said.
“It’s always an exciting time of the year when you start seeing those ships coming in and out,” Jugovich said. “It’s not just iron ore. It’s the mining-related products. It’s all those things.”
Iron ore mining contributes about $4 billion annually to Minnesota’s economy and supports roughly 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.
The port generates about $1.4 billion a year in business revenue and supports about 7,800 port-connected jobs.
Almost 800 vessels visit the port each year to load and unload cargo.
There should be plenty of pellets to ship this year.
Projections are that 2023 will be a good year for northeastern Minnesota iron ore producers, John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said.
“As of right now, everybody is running as hard as they can,” Arbogast said. “Demand for pellets is up and pricing is real good for steel and pellets. As of today, hot-rolled coil was at $1,160 (per ton) and that’s good news for the companies.”
Iron ore pellet shipments from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Northshore Mining Co. docks in Silver Bay will also resume this year.
The pellet plant in Silver Bay and Northshore’s Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt were idled in May 2022.
Beyond focusing on 2023 pellet production, Vake said the industry will participate in several events to educate students about career opportunities in mining.
The IMA is sponsoring a student breakfast during the SME (Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration) conference in April in Virginia,Vake said.
There will also be a STEM showcase in early May.
“A big part of what I’ve been focusing on is the workforce shortage in the industry, like in all industries,” Vake said. “We want to connect students with all the opportunities.”
As the iron ore pellet shipping season opens, Vake said the opening of the locks underscores the iron ore mining industry and port’s partnership.
“Shipping and mining go hand-in-hand,” Vake said. “They’re just both so important to the region.”
