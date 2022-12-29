Iron ore pellet production took a tumble in 2022.
The six taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota will produce an estimated 31.6 million tons of iron ore pellets for the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
The total is a 7.1 million ton drop-off from 2021 when 38.7 million tons of pellets were produced.
Despite some hiccups, iron mining officials say it was a solid year as a whole.
“Overall, it was a successful year for iron mining,” Kristen Vake, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota executive director said. “Like many companies in manufacturing, the industry is faced with inflationary headwinds that they are still working through. While we aren’t at full production across the region, we have seen growth coming out of the pandemic.”
On a positive note, steelworkers ironed out new labor contracts at the five United Steelworkers-represented mining operations, which all operated throughout the year.
“In 2022, overall we did pretty well,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said. “We had one taconite mining company down, but each plant has it problems every year and we had a pretty significant one at Minntac (Mine).”
The May idling of Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay was a big part of the 2022 production drop.
Northshore Mining Co.’s 2022 iron ore pellet production of 1,240,000 tons was about 3.6 million tons less than the facility’s 2021 total, according to the minerals tax office.
Owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., said Northshore would remain idle until at least April 2023.
United States Steel Corp.’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America’s largest taconite plant, again led all northeastern Minnesota producers with 12.7 million tons of pellets in 2022.
However, Minntac’s total is down about 800,000 tons compared to the plant’s 2021 production.
Early in the year, a pellet conveyor collapsed at Minntac’s Step I and II agglomerator, temporarily halting production from three of Minntac’s pellet-making lines.
The other four taconite plants—Hibbing Taconite, Minorca Mine, Keetac, and United Taconite, are also projected to finish 2022 with lower iron ore pellet production than 2021, according to the minerals tax office.
Hibbing Taconite is expected to finish the year with 5.8 million tons, down about 1.4 million tons from 2021.
Minorca Mine is projected to produce 2.3 million tons, a decrease of about 300,000 tons.
Keetac is expected to make 5.2 million tons, down about 100,000 tons from 2021.
United Taconite is projected to produce 4.3 million tons, about 800,000 tons less than last year.
The tonnages are all calculated by the minerals tax office not counting the content of flux (limestone) and moisture in the pellets.
As always, what this year’s production means for the coming year, isn’t clear.
But at this point, total iron ore pellet production in 2023 is currently projected to be about 33.4 million tons, slightly above the 2022 level, according to the minerals tax office.
That’s still a far cry from the industry’s annual capacity of about 40 million tons per year.
As northeastern Minnesotans know all too well, the cyclical domestic steel and iron ore industries can be quickly impacted by economic downturns, excess steel imports, new vehicle sales, changes in the energy and construction sectors, and steel prices.
And there’s a few lingering factors ongoing.
Hibbing Taconite is running out of crude ore, creating uncertainty among its miners.
Nationally, domestic steel production in 2022 lagged behind 2021 and new vehicle sales remain challenged by rising interest rates and pricing.
Through the week of Dec. 17, year-to-date domestic raw steel production was 85,991,000 net tons, down 5.5 percent compared to the 91,041,000 net tons produced over the same period in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic steel mills were operating at a 72.9 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending Dec. 17, down from the 80.1 percent capability utilization rate during the same week in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Domestic new light vehicle sales are forecast to be 13.6 million units in 2022, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.
That’s far below the 17.2 million units sold in 2018.
Interest rates for new vehicle loans are in some instances above six percent, the average cost of a new vehicle is $45,872 and the average monthly payment has since November 2021 risen by $48 a month to $712 a month.
Still, there’s hope that northeastern iron ore pellet production in 2023 will hold steady or increase slightly.
“Everyone is forecasting full production,” Arbogast said. “We’re not sure how much steel and iron ore will be used, but we’re hoping that car sales will be good.”
“Heading into the new year, we are optimistic that the industry will see some rebound, and we’re excited for the new projects that are underway,” Vake said.
