U.S. Steel's iron ore mines on Minnesota's Iron Range are among the steelmaker's biggest assets, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer says.
The company's Big River Steel mini mill in Arkansas and its other steel finishing capabilities, give the company a competitive advantage, Burritt said.
But its iron ore mines also give the company an edge, he said.
“It's about our iron ore mine assets, which are the best in the industry,” Burritt said, citing some of the company's largest assets during a second quarter conference call.
U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
The two taconite plants produce iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets are the raw material used to make steel.
Together, the two plants can produce about 22 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.
Minntac is North America's largest taconite plant.
U.S. Steel in January finalized a $774 million acquisition of Big River Steel.
The Osceloa, Ark., facility is among the newest and most profitable mini mills in the country.
Big River Steel uses a mix of about 65 percent scrap and 35 percent higher value added iron products to make steel.
The acquisition has quickly helped boost U.S. Steel profits.
“We knew were were buying the best mini mill in the country,” Burritt said. “But it has exceeded even our expectations.”
While Big River Steel is helping drive the company's electric arc steelmaking, its low-cost iron ore mines are an advantage in the company's blast furnace steelmaking segment and company success, he said.
“We also have our world class mining assets,” Burritt said. “We don't just provide iron ore assets to U.S. Steel blast furnaces, we also pretty much own the seaborne market and have customers outside the of U.S. Steel because of our low-cost position, low cost curve.”
As domestic steel and iron ore prices have shot to record highs, U.S. Steel reported a strong second quarter.
The company recorded net earnings of $1.012 million and a record second quarter $1.286 million adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).
“Our second quarter performance was exceptional,” Burritt said. “We remain optimistic about our future and have so many opportunities ahead.”
Low steel inventories coupled with strong customer demand in the appliance and construction sectors, is expected to increase steel demand. Automobile production is also expected to increase.
A federal infrastructure bill would be another boost to the industry.
“You've heard me say we've been bullish about the potential of this market and my optimism for the future only continues to increase,” Burritt said.
Burritt also said the company's pension plan is 100 percent funded.
Company officials predict solid future financial results.
“We expect continued strong performance in the third quarter,” Christie Breves, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief financial officer said.
