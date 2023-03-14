BABBITT—The dedication of students to the Iron Mosquitos robotics team is about as extensive as you can get.
All of the hard work by the robotics team, based at Northeast Range School in Babbitt, paid off earlier this month when they won the First Impact Award at regionals in Duluth.
The award is the “most prestigious award First Robotics gives out in our multi-state region,’’ Tami Barich, a third-grade teacher at Northeast Range, wrote in an email.
The Iron Mosquitos also earned a trip to “Worlds’’ in Houston, Texas, next month from April 19-22, said Ryan Lindsay, the team’s leader.
What was the students’ reaction to winning the Impact Award?
“There was some crying. There was a lot of emotion,’’ Lindsay said.
”There was hugging, tears, joyous celebration, and more tears,’’ added Barich. “It earns the team a trip to Texas to compete in worlds against the best teams on the planet on robotics’ biggest stage. This award is not given out for what you have done this year, but rather the impact that is made over several years. It is given for the impact that is being made in kids’ lives, the school, the community, and the region by bringing awareness and opportunity for people to experience robotics.’’
The Iron Mosquitos robotics team, established in 2015, is probably most well known for it’s grocery delivery robot.
The robot came into being during the pandemic when the school was shutting down and the students were sitting around saying their robotics season was done, according to Lindsay.
Instead of letting it get them down, they came up with a totally unique idea.
”We should build a grocery bot and keep the community safe’’ from COVID-19, he said.
The local news outlets picked up on that and “it eventually ended up in Forbes,’’ Lindsay said.
A student (who attended the Tower school as a kid) knew he wanted to be involved in robotics dating back to 2018 when Lindsay held an outreach in Tower. The boy is now running the same effort with camps at the Nett Lake and Vermilion Boys and Girls Clubs.
With an Apple sponsorship in hand, several students attended an American Indian Society and Engineering Society conference in California and Apple got them a 25-by-40 booth there.
The students from the robotics team also went to the School Board Association meeting in Minneapolis.
”They put a lot into the outreach,’’ Lindsay said.
Winning the Impact Award is “a testament to the hard work that so many kids have put in over the years from where it started in 2015 as kids had to figure out how to put some hunks of metal and electronics together to do something special for the very first time, to traveling across the iron range to share their passion and what they learned with others, to traveling across the entire country to share this love and passion at the bequest of Apple, at a conference with thousands, to speaking before CEO’s of multi million dollar companies,’’ Barich wrote.
”Ultimately, this award is about the team and the kids, but it’s also a testament to Ryan Lindsay who started the program, and all that he has invested into the lives of the kids. Over the years he has done many midnight build sessions, given up summer days and weekends, and figured out how to lead a team full of teenagers. He and the local mentors he’s recruited have challenged kids to step outside their comfort zones and accomplish more than they ever thought possible.’’
Lindsay said of the Iron Mosquitos that are graduating, 80-plus percent are going into STEM, along with diesel mechanics, welders and engineers.
”It’s neat to see those connections made and they can see a place where they can do something they’re passionate about and can be successful at.’’
What makes this group of students so special?
Lindsay said it’s their passion. “For a science industrial tech teacher it’s really fun to see kids on a snow day sneaking into the back of the building to get work done. That doesn’t happen when you’re teaching chemistry. There’s a passion and a drive. They’re hooked, they’re motivated and when you’re motivated you get stuff done.’’
Through the Iron Mosquitos, so many kids have realized they have a gift and a passion for something that without robotics, they never would have known. Whether that passion be welding, wiring, engineering, programming, mechanics, CAD, grant writing, or countless other things. So many students first discovered that passion and gifting through being a part of the robotics team. Several students have gone on to transfer these passions and skills into careers or are in college preparing to do so. The impact this is beginning to have and will continue to have on the Iron Range is amazing as these kids continue to add to our community in their adulthood,’’ Barich wrote.
At Worlds next month, the Iron Mosquitos will be competing against teams from across the globe, including Turkey, Australia, Japan and China.
“It will just be an honor to be down there,’’ Lindsay said.
The team plans to leave a couple days early to get settled and see things like the Space Museum and also visit a contact in Houston who is a petroleum engineer.
In the next five weeks, the team will be fundraising for plane tickets, lodging and miscellaneous expenses. The team has about 20 members, who are mostly from Northeast Range. Lindsay said there area couple from Ely, a couple from Mesabi East and one from Virginia that comes up and helps out the team. Two Cook students are also going with the team for a competition in Illinois later this week.
There is no doubt robotics is helping to develop area students.
As one of the founders of First Robotics likes to say “we don’t use kids to build robots we use robots to build kids,’’ Barich wrote.
Any individuals or local businesses interested in supporting the Iron Mosquitos as they represent the Iron Range before the world, please check out the gofundme page at https://gofund.me/2178249d.
”We would like to be able to take our entire team so every kid can experience worlds regardless of their financial situation, as they have all worked hard this year,’’ according to Barich.
