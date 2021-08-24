GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Iron man suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday after being involved in a three-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 53 at Caribou Lake Road, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Mitchell Joe Orso of Iron was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical center in Duluth after the crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Orso was southbound in his Pontiac Vibe, while a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Zachary Nichols Dunaisky, 28, of Superior was northbound. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jasen Alan Brown, 32, of Cloquet pulled out onto southbound Highway 53 from Caribou Lake Road and struck the rear of Orso’s vehicle. The Vibe spun around and into the path of the Grand Am, the MSP incident report says.
Dunaisky also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but he was not hospitalized. Brown was not injured. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
