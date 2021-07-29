Iron Man gets a bath

The Chisholm Fire Department held a ladder truck training session Wednesday night by giving the landmark Iron Man Statue a much needed bath. The department used their high pressure equipment to clean off a years worth of debris and bird droppings.

 Mark Sauer

