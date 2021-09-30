CHISHOLM — Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) is hosting a fall cleanup of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park, and is looking for volunteers who are willing to help out.
Anyone interested in volunteering in raking leaves from trails and weed whacking is asked to meet up at the main trailhead at 3 p.m. this Sunday. The event will conclude with a barbecue courtesy of IROC at sunset as the sun starts to set.
“We could use quite a few folks — 50 to 100,” Miriam Kero, IROC president said in an email on Thursday. “There are many miles of trail, and many hands make light work.”
Kero said IROC, a non-profit organization, is proud to head up maintenance for the Redhead, and depends on the efforts of volunteers to make surface corrections, remove debris, weed-whacking, and leaf blowing, and more.
IROC welcomes community members to join them on Saturday for the cleanup day, while recalling the success of a similar event in September.
“It is so satisfying seeing people come out to look after the trails they love,” Kero wrote in a press release. “At September’s Weed-whack Wednesday, we had folks come out for the first time to help us — parents with their kids, groups of friends — it was a gratifying event, and IROC was so thankful.”
The September cleanup was organized by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and IROC in preparation for the Renegade Run trail run to benefit the UWNEMN United for Veterans program.
Another major event is coming to the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
The Minnesota Cycling Association (MCA) is hosting middle and high school mountain bike races to be held Oct. 8, 9 and 10.
“We are anticipating more than 1,000 riders and up to 3,000 spectators,” MDC Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa said in an email on Thursday.
The main entrance to the Redhead trail network will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 through 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 during the MCA event.
A number of trails will remain open to the public on the above dates, with access available via the Redhead Shuttle to the Glen Unit.
---
The Redhead Mountain debuted in 2020 with what organizers called a “soft opening” of 15 mile of trail. An additional 10 miles were completed this year bringing the total mileage to 25 miles.
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city with IROC and Minnesota Discovery Center partnering in developing the mountain bike park, gaining a reputation as a “world-class” mountain bike park.
More information is available online at mndiscoverycenter.com.
