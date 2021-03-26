Installing new smoke alarms

Virginia Firefighter Zach Yurczyk installs a smoke alarm in a Virginia home Friday afternoon as part of a community service partnership between the fire department and the American Red Cross. The Red Cross is providing smoke detectors free of charge to residents who need them or need to replace outdated detectors and the firefighters are properly installing the devices. Department officials asked to remind home owners that smoke detectors need to be replaced every ten years to keep them working properly. To request needed smoke detectors the Red Cross can be contacted at www.getasmokealarm.org or by calling 612-460-3674. Dan Williams with the American Red Cross said the five year old program has provided over 11,000 free smoke alarms and have directly saved 17 lives. The program is seeking additional volunteers on the Range who would be willing to volunteer to install detectors when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

