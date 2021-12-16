VIRGINIA — The Iron Range Original Music Association will be back on the scene next year with a series of six “house concerts” set for the Mesabi Unitarian Universalist venue on the south side of Virginia.
Spokesperson Marlise Riffel called MUU “a wonderful acoustic space’’ that will help IROMA liven up the indoor local music scene in the area when the first concert takes place March 25.
The bands of IROMA have been relatively quiet as of late, after the 218 Taphouse in Virginia closed in late 2019 and then COVID-19 hit in 2020.
“When the taphouse closed, that was their thing,’’ Riffel said of the bands playing at their most reliable and trusted venue for local original performances. “That was a big blow.’
The pandemic further curtailed live, in-person performances in venues.
“COVID hasn’t helped anything,’’ she added.
Riffel also came up with the idea to sell Iron Range Original Music shares, starting this holiday season.
“Making the move to community supported local music, a $50 share will provide admittance to all six concerts at the Mesabi UU venue, an IROMA news release said. “Other groups across the U.S. have successfully used this model to support community music scenes, and based on the past outpouring of support from Iron Rangers proud of their own unique brand of local music, the group anticipates that regional music fans will step right up to purchase shares.’’
IROMA started selling the shares about two weeks ago and have sold 19 so far, Riffel said, without the performers even being known.
Now that most of the performers are locked in, “we would like to sell about twice that many.’’ Tickets will also be sold at the door.
Riffel believes the Mesabi Unitarian Universalist Church, which holds about 50, will be a perfect spot for the acoustic performers.
The church is “a sweet 110-year old building with an intimate atmosphere and great sound located on the south side of Virginia,’’ the news release states.
Along with the six concerts, there will be regularly scheduled singer-songwriter shows at local bars and one or two larger day-long rock shows later in the season.
“Music is a vital part of our collective culture, and IROMA has a vested interest in building community resilience through promoting local artists and strengthening the bonds between musicians and audiences. IROMA intends to re-establish their brand, elevate the stature of all local musicians, and proudly broadcast the stories and sounds of the Iron Range to the world, and they invite everyone here in N.E. Minnesota to join them in achieving those goals.’’
Riffel said IROMA — made up of about 20 bands — is something special. “This is a group of bands amazing enough to compose original music and perform it.’’ Not many areas have something like that going on, she added.
The area is also home to a popular local recording studio located in Sparta. Rich Mattson opened Sparta Sound in 2005 when he moved back to The Range from Minneapolis. He went to look at an old church for sale and it struck him that it would be a perfect studio. There he has recorded, among many others, Dave Rave and the Governors, Trampled by Turtles, Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir, the Holy Hootenanners…and his own music. He and his partner Germaine Gemberling and friends make up Rich Mattson and the Northstars, and their latest album, Skylights, was given rave reviews in Duluth Reader, Goldmine, No Depression and several other national publications.
Last year the Iron Range Tourism Bureau contracted with Sara Softich to write and record a song touting the Iron Range and it is now on youtube.
It's economically challenging to be a full-time musician, and many band members have “day jobs” that keep them fed, but evenings and weekends are for music, for writing, practicing, and performing, the news release states.
Guitarist Eric Krenz, for example, spends his days working for the Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority and plays with Sara Softich and Friends and with Heather Surla as Horse Fzce.
Heather Surla works as a mortgage loan originator at American Bank.
IROMA co-founder Karl Sundquist works as an attorney by day and plays with his new band, Pocketknife, whenever they can. Ellen Root of Van & the Free Candies is a social worker by day and she and Van also have a big farm.
Early followers of IROMA may recall the group’s inception in early 2009 when Mac’s Bar hosted IROMA’s inaugural day-long multi-band showcase. The group produced three compilation CDs including music from Iron Range Outlaw Brigade, Hobo Revival, the Josh Palmi Band, the Wheeler Dealers, Matt Ray, Mark Henderson, the Prodigal Sons, Four Horse Johnson, Shotgun Daisy, Mellowdrama, the Modern Antiques, Swing Dogs, the Christopher David Hanson Band, and Mojosaurus.
Since the reactivation of the organization’s social media accounts, a buzz has flowed through the local music community creating new connections with additional performers such as Van & The Free Candies, Kim Nagler, Gene LaFond and Amy Grillo, James Girard and BossMama & the Jebberhooch. Everyone is clearly ready to rock and roll again with fresh shows this spring!
The return of this music is now only months away.
“We’re really looking forward to the big kickoff,’’ Riffel said.
To purchase an Iron Range Original Music Share, message the IROMA Rangemusic Facebook page, order online at www.iroma.live or mail a $50 check made out to IRPS to this address: IRPS P.O. Box 1165, Virginia, MN 55792 Attn: IROMA.
The schedule is as follows:
March 25
Rich Mattson & Germaine Gemberling
MorningBird (Rob Wheeler & Jill Burkes)
April 29
Annie Humphrey
Nadair (Sara Softich and Ryan Lane)
May 20
Keith Secola
Steve Solkela
September 23
Jillian Ray
Karl Sundquist
October 28
Mary Bue
HorseFzse
November 18
Christopher David Hanson
Josh Palmi & Trapper
