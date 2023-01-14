HIBBING— The Do You’s opening New Year’s Eve bash was a smash for reasons far beyond the vastness of people who gathered at the nightclub to ring in 2023. It’s what so many told the new venue’s owner Andrew Hanegmon that truly mattered.
“This is beautiful. We are all together, finally. We’ve been waiting for this.”
Hanegmon heard such words throughout the evening, as a diverse group of people congregated in the 55,000-square-foot upstairs space, previously Hibbing’s Crown Ballroom.
Hanegmon couldn’t have been happier as he looked around and saw his vision coming true. Individuals of many backgrounds, ages, races, and sexual orientations under one roof, all enjoying an evening out—together—and each and every one feeling included.
“Inclusion” is at the heart of the dance and night club, explained Hanegmon, an engineering instructor at Iron Range Engineering and founder of the Iron Range Makerspace.
“Some of my students haven’t had the best experiences and have been treated badly,” particularly those of marginalized and communities of color, he said.
The Do You aims to be a fun and safe place, where people feel comfortable to be themselves; where the ultimate motto is: “You do you.”
“We want you here. You are part of this community,” Hanegmon said.
But that isn’t where his vision ends.
The club also strives to be a spot where nightlife and creativity thrive; where food is prepared with flavor in mind and mocktails flow as readily as the stiffer drinks.
Hanegmon said he wants patrons to have “a new experience” each time they visit, whether dancing to a funky ’70s band sipping retro cocktails, to enjoying a black tie dinner amidst chamber music, to a healthy dose of competition during a game night.
The Iron Range native “saw a need in the creative community—for entertainment and inclusion.”
And he made a space for that to happen.
The Do You, at 214 E. Howard St., with the entrance near the alley on Third Ave., is open 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Beginning Feb. 1, it will open on those days at 4:30 p.m.
The club is slowly working up to the menu Hanegmon envisions. One of the things he has heard from students is that “the food around here is bland.”
The idea is to have a selection of entrees and appetizers that appeal to a variety of tastes, with flavorful and different-to-the-area selections, such as a swordfish steak which guests have said truly “tastes like it does in Florida.”
Of course, as a nightclub, dinner is accompanied with entertainment—and the dance floor always awaits.
“Every night there is a DJ, at minimum,” Hanegmon said. But hosting as much live music as possible, like an acoustic set a local band recently provided—and other forms of entertainment from visual to performing arts, such as theatrical productions—is the intent.
Upcoming events, posted to The Do You’s Facebook page and website, include a game night Jan. 21, and a Back to the 1970s evening on Jan. 27 featuring the Iron Range Funk Machine.
The Crescendo Youth Orchestra, which is housed in the 101-year-old historic building’s lower level, has expressed interest in offering a dinner performance, Hanegmon said.
The nightclub’s high-tech lighting can change the mood to reflect an evening’s theme, with all sorts of colors, patterns and creative ways to illuminate the space, whether for a romantic Valentine’s dinner or a dance party.
Hanegmon said he would like the club to “be a destination” for the entire Iron Range.
Hibbing, decades ago, “used to be a pit stop” for big-name people in the entertainment business, he noted. “I grew up here, and there is less here now than when I was a kid.”
The owner’s objective is to infuse a “subculture” within the community “that reshapes our culture,” particularly by way of nightlife, he said. After all, getting out and socializing is good for a person’s well-being. Feeling like you are welcomed and fit in is even more important.
And having a place where those who choose to not drink alcohol can enjoy a fun nonalcoholic drink is also significant.
The Do You has a full bar, but also a mocktail menu. On New Year’s Eve the club rolled out a signature mocktail called Midnight Kiss, and “we sold 40 units of that,” Hanegmon said.
—-
Part of Hanegmon’s prospect for opening the club was “sparked” during a visit to a poor area in Texas, he said. While there, he was invited into a house that had been turned into a venue where inclusion was a main focus.
Hanegmon thought “if they could do it there” he could replicate the concept on the Range.
He purchased the building, constructed in 1921 as a Montgomery Ward department store—for its already established upstairs event space—and to serve as an investment with income from first-floor tenants.
Prior to its life as the Crown Ballroom, the structure’s second floor had been an Elks Club.
As an engineer and creator, Hanegmon said he has “a passion for using old spaces,” along with the know-how to refurbish a lot of things. Those skills came in handy when renovating the space, which was in much need of a facelift and fixes. Pipes were broken and ceilings were unsteady. The kitchen needed a good degreasing.
Hanegmon consulted with the local fire marshal and got to work on overhauling efforts, including having structural and safety improvements made, revamping the flooring, and building a new bar—the work funded in part by a Downtown Building Rehabilitation Program (DBR) grant through the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The community got involved as well.
Volunteers helped to mop floors. A local band assisted with installing a high-tech stereo system “on par” with big-city nightclubs. Others helped construct the club’s stage.
The evening before opening, people were camped out on mattresses on the floor, ready to get an early start on last-minute details the following morning.
Yet another part of Hanegmon’s overall strategy is “to expand and have a greater impact on the creative community.”
He plans to add an additional 13,000 square feet of makers space in the building’s downstairs, where a recording studio could be stationed for artists and creators to make podcasts, audio files, electronic music circuits, or to record an album that could result in a release party upstairs.
Current tenants all have a creative or skilled trade aspect. Besides the youth orchestra, they include a tattoo studio, hair salons, the Borealis Art Guild, and the IBEW electrical workers union.
The building is equipped with Paul Bunyan Communications high-speed 1-gig fiber internet, which patrons are free to use. Hanegmon said he prefers, himself, to work “under the blacklight” of the club than in a fluorescent-lighting setting.
The Do You will evolve as customers and the creative community provide feedback, said the owner. “If someone has a vision, reach out and I’ll champion your particular event.”
It’s Hanegmon’s solid belief, he said, that rather than complaining about what an area doesn’t have, it’s far more productive “to step up and do something about it.”
Individually and collectively a lot can be accomplished, he said.
The Do You is proof of that.
Some of the things the Iron Range has been lacking are being “tackled” at the club.
It’s a venue that is different and one-of-a-kind, just like its guests. And Hanegmon would like it no other way.
As the club’s Facebook page states: “Whoever you are… whatever you are into… Just Do You!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.