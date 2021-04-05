In-person meals back at Virginia Salvation Army

VIRGINIA — Salvation Army Supper Club participants have long gathered together “in fellowship” over hot meals at the Virginia corps. That is, until COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the daily meal distribution to adjust.
Bagged lunches, offered to-go, have been the standard way of giving out meals since limited seating was allowed at the corps last fall.
Participants, who “are like family,” have been missing the camaraderie of “checking in with each other over a meal,” said Major Brenda Pittman. “They have been starved of that.”
But that is now changing, as the Virginia corps is slowly opening up, beginning with offering hot meals in-person again. Dine-in services launched Monday.
Meals to-go will still be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with dine-in from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
As more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and state guidelines are relaxing a bit, the corps decided it would be safe to offer in-person meals, Pittman said.
However, participants will still have to social distance and wear a face covering while in the building and not eating, much like at a restaurant, she said. Additional precautions are in place, including hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass separating those serving meals from those receiving them. Meals are being slid through an opening in the glass to further minimize contact.
On the other side of the Iron Range, at the Hibbing Salvation Army corps, food distribution is still via pick-up. But the corp is looking into opening to in-person meals soon.
The Virginia corps will also resume food shelf appointments in the coming weeks, while also continuing to box up food for clients who are uncomfortable with entering the building.
Pittman said people who attend the Supper Club have been understanding of restrictions, but many have been inquiring about hot meals, such as the ones provided for holidays.
Often, more than 100 meals are served per day, she noted.
The corps distributed 220 hot meals, which included ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies and pasta salad, during its Easter dinner distribution last Wednesday.
It distributed 250 Thanksgiving meals and 275 Christmas dinners this past year.
Pittman said the corps is thankful for the support of volunteers, such as those from the Quad Cities Rotary who assisted with Easter dinner.
The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce also donated 12,000 to-go containers to the Virginia Salvation Army to help offset that added cost.
The corps gave out about 2,000 meals per month last summer, Pittman said, adding that she is unsure of what to expect this summer based on recent months. In January, 1,971 meals were served, and in February the number went down to 1,681.
But, no matter, the corps will be there to assist those in need, she said. And, now, the social needs of individuals will be better met thanks to the dine-in option.
