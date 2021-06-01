Members of the Virginia Servicemen’s Club honor guard parade through the cemetery to begin Monday morning’s Memorial Day Service.

Virginia Servicemen’s Club honor guard members fire a

rifle salute in honor of the nation’s service member’s who have passed away.

Flags and crosses decorate each service members grave in the Veteran’s section of Greenwood Cemetery.

A young girl hands small American Flags to her family as they attend Monday’s Memorial Day Services in Virginia.

