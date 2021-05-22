Memorial Day is May 31 this year. For so many people, it has become the holiday that marks the start of the summer. But it is important to remember that the TRUE reason for Memorial Day is to spend time remembering and honoring those who died in service to America.
Put up your flag. Visit a cemetery. Learn about those who, since 1775, have laid down their lives for the freedom of our country.
Today on the Years of Yore page, and next Sunday here also, those who served and gave their lives will be honored.
The Iron Range has a long list of things to take pride in. One of those things is that so many young people from this area served their country in the Armed Forces. Many of those men and women went off to the Service during very dangerous times of war, then came home to work hard and contribute to building our communities.
Others “gave their all” on battlefields, in the air, and on the seas around the world.
The very land on which we live here on the Range also gave of itself, sharing the iron ore needed to build and maintain a strong Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
Long-time readers of this page will know that I have previously shared stories of three American warships whose names salute Hibbing. But there are new readers who will not have read those articles, and I believe that these stories bear repeating. Let’s remember the reasons that three ships carried these names: U.S.S. Hibbing Victory, U.S.S. Greiner, and U.S.S. Roche.
Seeing the names on their majestic bows, those who viewed the ships perhaps little realized the stories behind them.
But those were not just names, nor just ships; they were heroes, carrying on for their namesakes who were forced to drop the torch and for a city whose war record is probably unequalled and certainly unsurpassed.
For those who experienced the years of war, knew the heroes, knew the role played by Hibbing in the victory, the ships served as a reminder. For those “too young to know,” the ships still should make all stop and think and be thankful. And to the boys – Lt. Kenneth Greiner and Ensign David Roche – the ships are still a tribute.
In researching my original articles, I used the Hibbing Daily Tribune from June 29, 1946, a special commemorative edition honoring the war effort. Within that edition of the newspaper was an excellent article by Isabelle Rinaldi. In 1969 and 1970, Hibbing Daily Tribune editor Bert Ackerson wrote about the ships and their namesakes. I also was given assistance in my research by the family of Ensign David John Roche – Carol Roche Hooten, her brother David Roche and his wife Carol.
Warship Honors Hibbing’s War Effort
About twenty-five Hibbingites witnessed the launching of the U.S.S. Hibbing Victory at Portland, Oregon, on June 10, 1944. But, according to newspaper accounts, the way those people cheered it might have been two hundred and fifty people.
The naming of this vessel after the Ore Capital came about because of the heavy role – well played – in the war. The massive amount of iron ore lifted from the ground around Hibbing by the hard-working men and women at the mines was of immense value in America’s success.
On the day of the ship’s christening, the red-white-and blue-ribboned bottle was smashed over the Hibbing’s bow by Jo Anne Bush, queen of the Portland Rose Festival and the ship’s sponsor. The ribbon later held an honored spot in the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce display of mementoes.
Pvt. Jack Sjostrom was able to attend the ship launching and he wrote in a letter that “I could see the huge letters on the top of the ship that spelled out ‘Hibbing Victory’ and how thrilled I was! To start the ceremonies, the flag was raised, and four shipyard guards sang the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’
“The manager of the Oregon Shipyards, Mr. Bauer, read a letter from the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce and also read greetings from Hibbing Mayor Helmer Frankson. A prayer was given. Mr. Bauer said, ‘Today we are honoring Hibbing. A town that can be proud of what it has offered to the country.’
“Then the sponsor, Portland’s Rose Queen, went to the christening step. She stood there with the decorated bottle for about 30 seconds. Then there was a splash, and the Hibbing Victory rolled down the ways! It was beautiful and many said it was the nicest launching they had ever seen.
“I only wish all of Hibbing could have seen it. How proud and thrilled they’d have been!”
The Hibbing Victory was the 113th ship built by the Maritime Administration under the Emergency Shipbuilding program. She was a part of the US Merchant Marine Fleet and carried supplies and equipment to ships and bases throughout the South Pacific in the final year of World War II.
She was acquired by the U.S. Navy in May 1952 and served during the Korean War carrying supplies, equipment and personnel. After the Korean War, she was renamed the U.S.S. Denebola and served on the east coast of America in the Cold War era.
In 1960, she was refitted and served as part of the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean, taking part in several operations.
In 1976 she was decommissioned and sold as scrap.
The U.S.S. Hibbing Victory had served her country honorably, a great representative of the Iron Range.
•••
Warship Carries Name that Honors Hero
The U.S.S. Greiner was named for a Hibbing native son who loved to paddle a canoe in the blue waters of northern Minnesota. He fought and died in the Battle of Dutch Harbor. This harbor, located on Amaknak Island in the Aleutian Island archipelago off of Alaska, was part of America’s most far-reaching defenses during World War II. In June 1942, the vicious Battle of Dutch Harbor claimed many American and Japanese lives, including Kenneth Frederick Greiner, age 32.
Ken Greiner loved the water. Growing up in Hibbing, he was active in Boy Scouting, Presbyterian church activities, and building, buying and selling boats. He majored in civil engineering at Hibbing Junior College and then at the University of Minnesota. He enlisted in 1935 as a Seaman Aviation Cadet, underwent flight training, and was honorably discharged in 1936 because the Navy had too many pilots under the peacetime air corps numbers. War seemed very far away at that time.
Ken worked for the Minnesota Highway Department until March 1941 when he was recalled to the Naval Reserve. He received officer training, was elevated to lieutenant, and two months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor he was assigned to the Naval Air Station at Dutch Harbor. He was in charge of many junior engineers.
Even before the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, America was already worried about areas where Japanese forces could invade North America, and the Aleutian Islands were of great concern. Forward-operating bases were built by the American government throughout the islands, with Dutch Harbor being one of the largest.
On June 4, 1942, a Japanese air attack on Dutch Harbor took place. Ken Greiner, looking to protect his men, was scouting for the enemy’s planes when a Japanese bomb took his life. He was Hibbing’s second fatality in World War II. (Hibbing’s first World War II casualty was John Fabian Nehiba.) He was given the Purple Heart for his bravery under fire.
A year after his death, his mother in Hibbing, Mrs. Bertha Greiner, was informed that a new destroyer escort vessel would be named for her son. On May 20, 1943, at Puget Sound, Washington, Mrs. Greiner was in attendance as the new ship was launched.
The ship trained along the West Coast, then patrolled the waters around Hawaii until December 1943 when she was sent to the Gilbert and Marshall Islands for a year as part of the great island offensive sweeping towards Japan. The Greiner escorted transport vessels, rescued downed airmen, patrolled for submarines and protected the carriers. She received three battle stars for valiant service in the war.
On July 28, 1945, she steamed into San Francisco Harbor, safely home. The ship was soon decommissioned, sold, and broken up for scrap in 1947.
•••
Next week’s Years of Yore page will share the story of the Ensign David John Roche, the U.S.S. Roche, and how the Iron Range supported and honored those who served.
