GILBERT—Karl Oberstar Jr., who was first elected mayor of Gilbert in 1986 when he was 34 and has held the position for 16 non-consecutive years, is seeking re-election Tuesday. He will face challenger Tom Smith, who retired this year as an officer with the police department that serves Gilbert and Biwabik.
Two candidates are running for two council positions, current councilor Joseph Pulles and former councilor Robert Pontinen.
They were given questions, and the candidates’ unedited responses follow (mayor candidates first, followed by council candidates).
Karl Oberstar Jr.
Background/experience: I am a lifelong resident of Gilbert, 71 years of age in weeks, graduated from Gilbert High School in 1969, 31 years as Steelworker/Millwright at Erie/LTV Steel Mining Company (retired), 14.5 years as Customer Service Rep with BC/BSMN Virginia (retired). I served as a YMCA board member 6 years, United Way board member 6 years, Library Foundation member/president 20 years, Gilbert Library board member 5 years and 16 years of experience (not in a row) as Mayor of Gilbert, starting back in 1986 at age 34.
Why are you running for this office?
I am running to continue and finish (in the next 2—4 years) as mayor to complete much needed upgrades, critical to Gilbert, things that were neglected and ignored but critical/vital to serving Gilbert’s most important services—trouble-free electrical grid, infrastructure (sewer/water), WWTP running properly, new water plant, both water tanks were serviced inside and out, We need to finish our fix of this LEMON of a new WWTP that the City designed/purchased of few years ago. We have completed many infrastructure projects throughout the city that were vital to town—substation, water tank repairs, I and I (inflow and infiltration) in our older homes pouring into our sewer system, causing problems for our new sewer treatment plant, new utility meters. But we need to continue with our new Water Plant that is in motion for operation in a couple of years, do our cemetery expansion correctly, work on upgrading some of our streets and alleys, and upgrade our aging city equipment. Also helping find a viable legitimate developer and use for the remaining school buildings is on my radar. We stand to lose a large amount of revenue in our utility systems if these buildings are not in use. In my opinion, that with the wrong people on the City Council (awesome council the past 2 years), this will not happen, and if ignored, it will cost the City a lot more later—because these issues need to be addressed, not ignored. They don’t go away and get fixed on their own.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Gilbert, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
I have addressed many of these in question #2. I would just add, with my 16 years of experience as mayor, I know how to work with our State and Federal Legislators to help us here in Gilbert with much-needed grants and low-interest loans to solve the problems we encounter for a community 114 years old and now needs upgrading—or it will crumble and deteriorate to a point it would be unaffordable to fix. And even though we don’t have a 4-lane highway running by us for an enterprise road.
Economic development: We must continue finding and working with our local businesses to provide the services that Gilbert citizens need. This Council has been doing this, being fair to business and the local taxpayer. We have not asked for any tax increase from the people since 2019. So hopefully the folks are happy about that, and understanding that when and if we do, it is for the betterment of the entire city of Gilbert.
Closing statement: Again, I have served the citizens of Gilbert for 16 years with everything I got, showing love, compassion, and the will to make a difference for the betterment of all of Gilbert, to make living in Gilbert safe with decent streets, alleys, and neighborhoods, a place where our children can have fond memories of growing up as I have. And all this with the lowest and affordable taxes and fees as possible and not afraid to progress. I know I am damned if I do and damned if I don’t. I would rather be damned if I do, like it or not. I believe I can achieve many of these goals in the next 4 years. Then I will have served Gilbert for 20 years. It is at that time I can step aside and hopefully have Councilor Jeremy Skenzich or Councilor Mark Heitzman step up and lead Gilbert as Mayor. We have two fine public servants in these men. Hopefully they will continue to have the will to continue to serve Gilbert long-term.
Tom Smith
Background/experience: My name is Tom Smith. I have resided in the city of Gilbert for 23 years. I was in the U.S, Army, having served 3 years active duty, I was honorably discharged in 1990. I worked for the Virginia Police Department from 1992 to 2007 at which time I was hired by the Gilbert Police Department. I worked for the city of Gilbert for 15 years and retired this past June having served as the lieutenant for the Police Department for approximately the last 10 years of my career. Although I don’t have any official experience in holding a government office, with my career in law enforcement, I have been affected by politics and have become interested in continuing my service to the community as mayor.
Why are you running for this office? I am running for Mayor because I have enjoyed serving the communities of Gilbert and Biwabik, working with and for the citizens. I wish to continue serving the community of Gilbert, a community which I truly care about.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Gilbert, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
Economic development: I would like to see more business come to the city of Gilbert. I would work hard on soliciting businesses that would benefit the city of Gilbert. I would work with the community and the council on determining what the best options for Gilbert would be. I would assess what Gilbert already has to offer, i.e., Sherwood Forest Campground, Lake Ore-be-gone and the OHV park, to expand them further to bring more people to the area and for the citizens to enjoy.
Budget and Management: The current times of the economy and high inflation. I and the council will manage the budget, by looking for grants and other sources of income to assist with the citiy’s operations so it does not fall solely on the citizens of Gilbert. I and the council will actively work with St. Louis County on addressing the communities concern surrounding property taxes. I would like to ensure stability with the various city departments to ensure the best service for the community.
Public Safety: Having worked in public safety for my career, I have an understanding of the times we currently live in. I will work with council, citizens, and law enforcement to ensure the citizens of Gilbert are and feel safe in while in the community.
Closing statement: If elected, I plan to work WITH the citizens of Gilbert. I welcome input, hope for community involvement to make Gilbert a welcoming community for families, businesses, and tourists.
City Council Candidates
Joseph Pulles
Background/experience: I have been on the city council now for 4 1/2 years. During that time, I was able to bring in the new storage units in Gilbert behind Holiday and get that put on the Gilbert tax roll for many years to come, and now they are going to expand as well.
Why are you running for office? I am running for office to keep trying to make Gilbert a better place to live and raise a family and come to visit. Lots of great ideas.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Gilbert, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
Taxes. We need to work within our budget in order to lower taxes.
Development. I am trying to work on bringing in a grocery store to Gilbert.
Blight. We need to have a renter policy and ordinance.
Closing statement: If I am elected for city council, I will continue to make Gilbert a better place to live and for kids to grow up. I think Gilbert has a lot of untapped potential and can become a great tourist spot on the map.
Robert Pontinen
Background/experience: Lifelong resident of Gilbert. Gilbert High School graduate 1971. Residing in Sparta. I’ve been deeply involved in Gilbert city politics since 2013. I was elected to the council in 2014 and served 4 years 2015 through 2018. I’ve been serving on the Water and Light Board since 2019. I’ve been to at least 95 percent of all meetings concerning city business since 2014. This totals around 250 meetings I’ve experienced and witnessed what goes on in the city of Gilbert. Some of it is very troubling. Especially Mayor Oberstar’s behavior at council meetings and workshops.
Why are you running for this office?
I’m running for office again for the same reasons I ran in 2014. In 2013 I witnessed, in my view, a fraudulent, dishonest testimony given by the city engineer at an administrative law hearing. This testimony bothered me so much I had to run for council. I tried to expose and stop this kind of dishonesty by the city. Gilbert citizens expect and deserve honesty from their city representative and employees. Also, I’ll do my best to limit Mayor Oberstar’s out-of-control (overspending). Right now, he has no constraints.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Gilbert, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
There is only one major issue that needs to be addressed. The continuation of one-man rule has to stop. Mayor Oberstar’s “One Man Show” must end. His absolute power over the city leads to favoritism for his friends, councilman and himself. I’ll give three short examples of what I mean. There are many more examples I could give but I’m limited on space.
Example one: Mayor Oberstar voted to allow an oversized garage built by his friend and fellow councilman to remain. It was way out of compliance with city rules and restrictions.
Example two: For decades the city has had an assessment policy for street improvements. A current councilman got a complete redo of his street in 2021, new sidewalks, curb and gutter, water and sewer lines, new blacktop street. The mayor didn’t require him to be assessed. In 2010 I was required to pay a $16,200 assessment for just a new sewer line.
Example three: The mayor pays no property tax to the city, school, or county. When he raises our taxes, it doesn’t affect him. The mayor has fought the water and light board for years. One thing he fights against is the board trying to make him pay utility fees. This has been going on over three years. He believes he deserves special treatment. The board disagrees. No mayor in any city deserves special treatment.
Closing statement: If elected, I’ll do my best to get control back to the people of Gilbert. I will make sure citizens and city boards have a voice in city government., Right now Mayor Oberstar has absolute power and control over the council and people of Gilbert. I see it at every meeting I attend. As the saying goes, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Please vote for a change Nov. 8.
