GILBERT—Karl Oberstar Jr., who was first elected mayor of Gilbert in 1986 when he was 34 and has held the position for 16 non-consecutive years, is seeking re-election Tuesday. He will face challenger Tom Smith, who retired this year as an officer with the police department that serves Gilbert and Biwabik.

Two candidates are running for two council positions, current councilor Joseph Pulles and former councilor Robert Pontinen.

