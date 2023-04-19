EVELETH/VIRGINIA—One dreamed as a child of becoming a “Spice Girl,” performing with the nationally known band. She, instead, went on to become a television news anchor and the head of a local organization.
Another nearly dropped out of college, but went on to be a respected zoo veterinarian.
Yet another transitioned from working with kids to owning her own business.
The women of this year’s “Dream It, Be It” panel, who spoke to ninth through 12th grade Rock Ridge students at the Eveleth campus Tuesday morning, expressed messages of perseverance, flexibility, hard work, and mentorship in obtaining dream jobs and successful careers.
But, most importantly, they assured the students that life can continue to take different paths throughout their lives and to be open to change and opportunities.
The presentation was sponsored by the Virginia Soroptimist Club, chartered in 1956, with the aim of empowering girls and women. “Dream It, Be It” is a newer program of the club, designed to offer “career support for girls,” according to Soroptimist International.
Club President Susan Garrett explained to the girls from both the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert high schools, that the word “Soroptimist” in Greek means, “best for women.”
The global organization with more than half a million members works to improve the lives of women and girls through education, training and economic empowerment. That includes providing mentoring and distributing scholarships.
Tuesday’s program aimed to connect high school girls with professional female role models, featuring women in the education, law enforcement, medical, business, and construction fields.
Dr. Louise Beyea, a recently retired veterinarian for the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth, asked the students to imagine the different types of coverings on a bed. One might be smooth and silky and all one color. Another might be a patchwork quilt, checkered and a little rumpled around the edges.
Career paths are much the same, some less wrinkled than others, she said, explaining that “my path was checkered.”
Beyea, who grew up on a horse and cattle ranch in a tiny community in Nebraska in a family with few means, and was able to attend college thanks to scholarships, including one from the Soroptimists.
Having graduated from a school with only 16 kids “in the whole school,” however, Beyea found the University of Nebraska to be overwhelming. “I hadn’t seen more than 200 people in one spot before,” and she was suddenly in lecture halls with 300-plus students. She began falling behind, but thankfully, Beyea said, older students mentored her and she graduated with honors with degrees in animal science and journalism.
Her first job was working at a small daily newspaper in Iowa. But after four years, “I had itchy feet,” and enrolled in veterinary school. She was introduced to northeastern Minnesota on a skiing trip, where she found a job working for a veterinarian.
Beyea eventually had her own practice for a while, worked at an emergency animal hospital and landed a job with the zoo—a job that included “doing surgery on a gecko smaller than my hand” one day, to working with a 1,000-pound polar bear the next.
“Be flexible, be true to your heart, and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she told the students.
The panel also included Parkview Elementary Principal Sheena Stefanich, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson, local dentist Dr. Whitney Cobby, City of Virginia Construction Codes Inspector Krystina Nickila, Morgan Seopa, a construction project engineer, Erin Powell, owner of the Sugar Shack in Virginia, and Kristen Vake, executive director of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, based in Chisholm.
Vake, a Chisholm native, said when she was young she was determined that “I was going to be a Spice Girl,” even putting on little neighborhood concerts. After graduating from high school, “I wanted to leave the Iron Range as quickly as possible.”
She enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. When she picked up her freshman packet, it had in big letters, “undecided.” Vake said other students had their majors already planned. “I felt behind.”
A journalism class, however, made her realize “I had a love for writing and sharing stories.”
Her career path took several turns, from working in public radio in Wisconsin to taking a job in the communications department for Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, to landing a morning (and later evening) news anchor job at Duluth’s CBS station.
When the opportunity arose with the Iron Mining Association, Vake saw it as a way of giving back by “running an organization as a younger female.” The job was also much closer to home, said Vake, who had been living on the Range while working in Duluth.
“I took the leap of faith and jumped into the leadership role,” where her job includes working with the mining industry, its vendors, and local cities and chambers.
Her advice to the girls: “Don’t let moments of anxiety or fear hold you back. It’s OK to have big dreams, and you should jump at them.”
Seopa, a 2018 Hibbing High School graduate, talked about being a young woman working in the more male-dominated field of construction. Sometimes male workers with 30-plus years in construction are surprised when she shows up at a construction site. But, as a project engineer, “they have to listen” to the 23-year-old, she said.
Prior to landing a job with Kraus-Anderson Construction, where she is currently working on projects including the new Rock Ridge school, Seopa said she took a “gap year” before attending college. During that time she spent some months working a construction internship in Guatemala.
Taking a year off to explore and learn can be a positive thing, she told the girls.
The entire panel agreed that mentorship is important, and the speakers encouraged the students to never be afraid to reach out and ask questions or seek a job-shadowing opportunity.
Sometimes in the workplace, Beyea added, a person can even learn “what not to do” based on an employee or manager’s behavior.
While she has retired as a veterinarian, Beyea has returned to school to obtain a master in fine arts, with aspirations to write a book about her experiences with animals.
It’s never too late to keep learning or to change careers, she said.
Seopa added that “skills can be learned,” and said she and the other panelists are rooting for the students as they find their own way.
“If you’re ever doubtful, remember us,” she said.
