Considering the current state of mainstream media, it can sometimes be hard to believe that the role of press should be to, as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black wrote in part in New York Times Co. v. United States (1971) “…serve the governed, not the governors.”
Unfortunately for those alive and kicking in 2023 it has become pretty obvious that the power players in the MSM—The New York Times, CNN, Fox News and many more—have all but abandoned that idea.
Mainstream media has become another special interest group doing all they can to sway opinion and control the political narrative nationwide.
They are anything but the watchdog they should be.
Meanwhile, those who dare to buck the trend—to raise their hands and ask real questions of our elected officials—are quickly shut down or even ignored during exchanges in capitol press rooms across the country daily.
This dangerous relationship between elected folks and the media is on display daily when it comes to national politics. Presidential press conferences have become political and ideological battlegrounds.
Former President Donald Trump would belittle those who he disagreed with him daily. Current President Joe Biden, when he’s not straight up telling reporters he’s not going to answer their questions, openly mocks those who dare question is authority.
This behavior has become commonplace—accepted even. It’s as if someone deep within the political machine decided, “hey, if we just stop answering questions, we can do whatever we want.”
As long as “we the people” as voters, readers, television watchers—even members of the media—don’t stand up and yell a collective, “Enough,” this will continue to be the way it is.
Then we get exactly what we deserve.
But not everyone in the press is putting up with the nonsense. A recent example of at least one group fighting back in an attempt to point out the obviously offensive behavior of our elected officials, offers a glimpse of hope for the future.
MinnPost, which is an online news site that advertises itself as “nonprofit, independent journalism, supported by readers,” recently made headlines after an incident in St. Paul between one of their reporters and DFL leaders at the capitol.
Apparently in February there was an exchange between MinnPost reporter Peter Callaghan and Matt Roznowski, who serves as Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the House DFL Caucus.
That incident and what followed led to a formal letter being sent to Sean Rahn, executive director of the House DFL Caucus, from a “coalition” of news media organizations that includes Axios, Fox 9, KARE 11, the Mankato Free Press, the Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Minnesota Public Radio, The Minnesota Reformer, MinnPost, the Pioneer Press, and The Star Tribune.
The letter was authored by Leita Walker, a First Amendment expert, who according to a LinkedIn bio is a litigator and trial lawyer in “Ballard Spahr’s nationally recognized Media and Entertainment Law Group. She has nearly 15 years of experience defending media organizations in libel litigation and helping them obtain access to governmental and judicial records.”
According to Walker’s letter, on Feb. 9 Callaghan attended a House DFL news conference. After a delay to the start and a “last question” warning given approximately 15 minutes into it, Callaghan responded, “No, we can take several more questions. We’re trying to understand this bill.”
Walker goes on to write that as the conference was ending, “Roznowski began gesturing across the room at Mr. Callaghan and then rushed past where he was sitting and demanded they meet ‘outside.’ Mr. Callaghan responded to Mr. Roznowksi’s aggressive behavior with a profanity. “Once outside and while they were within earshot of Mr. Callaghan’s colleagues from other news organizations, Mr. Roznowski upbraided Mr. Callaghan for his comment that the questions should continue and threatened to call his editor. Mr. Callaghan told Mr. Roznowski to stop ‘shushing’ reporters and offered to call his editor on his own phone.”
While that’s quite the adventure, it isn’t the end of the story. According to the Coalition letter, things got progressively worse after the exchange.
Walker outlines what happened over the next several days, writing:
• On February 10, Mr. Callaghan was removed from the House press conference/press release email list and stopped receiving emails sent to that list.
• On Feb. 17 (Roznowski) and Kelly Knight, the House Director of Human Resources, accused Callaghan of discrimination and harassment based solely on his objection to the premature termination of the press conference— an objection that was both race and gender neutral. In support of the accusation, you cited a policy Mr. Callaghan never received or agreed to follow and that, on its face, applies only to House members and employees.
• On Feb. 22, MinnPost sent a letter to you (Rahn) and Ms. Knight, and a second letter to Speaker Melissa Hortman objecting to Mr. Callaghan’s treatment.
• On Feb. 27, you (Rahn) responded to MinnPost in a letter that claimed Mr. Callaghan’s fleeting comment during the news conference raised “serious concerns” under the House policy on discrimination and harassment. You vaguely stated that “House counsel, the House Sergeant at Arms, and Capitol Security were notified.” You agreed to “extend” the “courtesy of providing emailed notice of press conferences to Mr. Callaghan.”
Finally, she writes: “In light of this background and the language in your February 27 letter, the Coalition wishes to emphasize that its members are not granted access to information and events as a ‘courtesy’ of the government. They have rights under both the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Minnesota Constitution to attend and report on goings-on at the State House.”
Later it reads: “The media do not assemble at press conferences as passive recipients of prepared remarks. Rather, press conferences are participatory events, designed to be interactive. Uncomfortable comments and questions can and should be made, and the premature and unilateral termination of press conferences by government officials defeats their very purpose.
And perhaps, the most important line of the letter considering the climate in briefing rooms these days: “Government officials are not obligated to answer questions posed by Mr. Callaghan or any other journalist, but they should not attempt to prevent important questions from being asked or shame or defame the people who ask them. “
As a writer for the MinnPost put it in a story on the situation: “To guide Minnesotans through the issues and challenges facing our state, reporters must be free from intimidation and threats when they push for answers and hold power to account at the State Capitol.”
While it would seem that more often than not these days, elected officials would rather do their business unquestioned, as long as there are still members of the media like those at MinnPost on the beat, they will hopefully be held accountable to the folks that put them in their shiny golden seats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.