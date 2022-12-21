Ida Rukavina named IRRR commissioner

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Ida Rukavina the new commissioner of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation on Wednesday.

Ida Rukavina has been appointed as the next commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.

Rukavina, a native of Pike Township in rural Virginia, was named to the position Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz.

