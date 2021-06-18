GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Bart Johnson, Provost of Itasca Community College (ICC) has named 209 students to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List. Students qualify for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.
The following students achieved this goal:
4.0 GPA, Jamie Drewlow, Nashwauk
3.5-3.99 GPA
Molly Johnson, Hibbing; Daniel Lundin, Hibbing; Jamie Nelson, Hibbing; Bret Vesel, Hibbing
3.25-3.49 GPA
Hanna Giroux, Hibbing; Nathan Johnson, Hibbing; Tawney Welch, Chisholm; Fayth Williams, Pengilly
