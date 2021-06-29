VIRGINIA — The family held hands and prayed in the second-floor hallway outside of the courtroom.
Pam Hipple wore a T-shirt displaying a photograph of her late son, Tylan Ray Velzke, when he was on life-support in a hospital after a beating in Pine Mill Court in Virginia on June 1, 2020. Standing in a circle beside her, family and friends dressed in shirts that read: “Justice for Tylan: Stand up for what is right.”
After the assault, Velzke, a vulnerable adult, had been transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. In the following weeks, he underwent intubation and brain surgery while in a coma. He spent nearly two months frequenting medical centers, telling area physicians that he could not breathe. He died on July 26, 2020. He was 20.
The St. Louis County Assistant Medical Examiner signed a report in October 2020, saying “the cause of death is acute asthma exacerbation,” according to medical records obtained by the Mesabi Tribune.
The examiner continued, “other significant contributing factors include viral upper respiratory infection and methamphetamine use.” Their determination: “the autopsy findings, medical records and investigative reports of the circumstances surrounding death indicate the manner of death to be an accident.”
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has since cited the report in court as a reason for not pursuing homicide charges against two men, Myron Ellis Clark, Jr., 36, and Quentin Nathan Cameron, 27, in connection with the crime. Instead prosecutors charged the men with felony counts of assault and robbery. Clark and Cameron have entered guilty pleas and continue to negotiate plea agreements in court.
Nearly one year later, Hipple stood in the hallway and questioned whether her family would have been better off going through a jury trial. She maintains that her son would have never died as he did if he were not beaten — he developed an infection after being intubated at the hospital.
Hipple has endured court delays over the past year due to the pandemic and fighting for her daughter, who is hearing-impaired, to get access to see the court proceedings via teleconference with an interpreter. In recent weeks, she has sat through scheduled sentencing hearings that ended in more delays as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to argue over details of plea deals.
“I just want this to end,” she said.
The incident
Court documents show that Virginia police officers said they received a report at 8:51 p.m. on June 1, 2020 that Velzke was being treated at the Essentia Health-Virginia’s emergency unit. He arrived at the hospital with “several lacerations [and] abrasions near his temples, injuries on the top and back of his head, a cut [and] abrasion near his ribs and a subdural hematoma.”
Police officers said Velzke “was being intubated” and eventually flown to advanced care at the Duluth hospital “for potentially life threatening injuries,” court records read.
Officers said they interviewed three individuals who described being in Eveleth before receiving a call from Velzke to pick him up at Pine Mill Court in Virginia. They met him there and entered the vehicle.
Then, those interviewed said two other men “started punching Velzke through the front passenger window and dragged Velzke out of the vehicle,” court records read. They said the men “started stomping on Velzke and closing the car door on him,” before taking items from his pockets and leaving the scene--one on a bicycle and the other in a SUV.
The trio said they put Velzke in the car and began driving west on Highway 169. They said Velzke was in and out of consciousness in the vehicle and so they brought him to the hospital.
Police officers reviewed surveillance video allegedly showing Clark riding a bicycle through Pine Mill Court at about 8 p.m. that night and walking up to the vehicle where he began “striking Velzke and pulling Velzke out of the vehicle,” court records read. In the moments after, the video allegedly shows Cameron exiting another vehicle to join Clark in striking Velzke repeatedly. Officers said Cameron then took a backpack from the passenger seat of the vehicle.
The following day, on June 2, 2020, law enforcement said they executed a warrant at a home in Virginia, where they identified Clark as one of the suspects. They said they located the bicycle which was at the scene and learned that Cameron had borrowed a vehicle he drove to Pine Mill Court. They also reviewed saved cell phone voicemails and jail text messages, before obtaining a warrant from the court to arrest Cameron.
Both Clark and Cameron have since been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery, court records read. Each felony count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office declined to detail the plea agreements since they are still in negotiations.
Medical treatment
As Hipple described, her son, Velzke was initially treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. The hospital treated him for several days and then put him into a cab and sent him to his mother’s home in Aurora.
About a week later, he was airlifted from the Iron Range back down to the Duluth hospital, where he went into a coma and underwent brain surgery, she said. His mother spent much of the next two and a half weeks plugging coins into the parking meters outside of the facility, since she was not allowed in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Eventually, St. Mary’s Hospital released Velzke to the attached Miller-Dewan rehab center. His mother pushed for permanent placement, but she was told to pick her son up several days later and so she brought him back again to Aurora. He spent the following weeks frequenting the Essentia Health-Northern Pines in town.
Velzke died in his mother’s home in Aurora.
The mother said it has been difficult to stay in her home waiting for the court cases to end. “I live here but I don’t call this a house anymore. I call it an empty dwelling. I live in an empty dwelling where my son died.”
A son
As a child, Velzke had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., cognitive learning disabilities and oppositional defiant disorder. He would later receive additional diagnosis of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hipple, a former personal care assistant, described in detail her family’s struggles to get help for her son and their pleading with police, probation officers and mental health experts to place him at an in-patient facility to treat him for his diagnosis. She said that Velzke spent time in mental health clinics across the state — from Grand Rapids, to Willmar, to The Twin Cities. But the facilities always sent him back to her home, saying their staff were incapable of treating his aggressive behavior and cognitive disabilities. Many people with mental health issues end up with substance abuse issues, and so did Velzke. His mother sent him to alcohol and drug treatment centers in the region, where addiction counselors told her that he needed help from mental health providers.
Hipple credited officers from the East Range Police Department, several probation officers, social workers and mental health professionals with trying to help her son. But in the end, she believes the “failures of the mental health and judicial systems” led to her son, whom she described as “a trusting, vulnerable adult with the biggest heart who just wanted friends,” to end up beaten that night at Pine Mill Court.
“If he got the help that he needed at 14, he’d be here today,” she said.
Hipple, who is also a mother of three adult women and a grandmother, talked about her efforts to raise her son with “tough love” and “making him accountable for his actions.” She had called police officers on him to report domestic violence when he displayed aggressive behavior. But she often felt at her wits end when various facilities would return him home again despite her official complaints to law enforcement. “There are kids and parents who are going through this right now,” she said. “No parent or family member should have to go through this trying to get help and getting slapped in the face. I’m scared the kids are going to end up like Tylan.”
She continued, “Did he fall through the cracks — I don’t want to hear that. No way. We tried.”
Plea agreements
Last week, Hipple brought photographs of her Velzke into a courthouse conference room, where her boyfriend and immediate family surrounded her as she prepared to read a victim impact statement in what was scheduled to be Clark’s sentencing hearing.
But in court, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey, and the defense attorney, Jaclyn Simon, of Hibbing, argued over an already reached plea agreement. District Judge Michelle Anderson told them both to file briefings in the upcoming weeks so she could later decide whether to accept a deal or reject it.
Hipple spent Monday afternoon in that same conference room and after a 45-minute delay in Cameron’s sentencing hearing, she stood in the hallway where she closed her eyes and asked that he “change his ways in the future.”
She walked into the courtroom with her victim impact statement and sat in a swivel chair as Cameron’s defense attorney made a motion to ask the court to vacate the plea deal. His client did not take issue with the proposed sentencing, but he did not want to face charges that would make it seem like he was the main perpetrator. The deal “is a hardship” against Cameron, the defense attorney said. Florey argued against the motion.
After less than 15 minutes, District Judge Andrew R. Peterson also told both of them to file briefings due next month.
And with that, Hipple was once again holding onto another statement she wished to read before yet another man accused of beating her son. In her mind, both Clark and Cameron are among others not arrested or charged who are responsible for Velzke’s death.
“Writing the impact statements was one of the most difficult things I’d have to do and every time I get into the court looking for justice for Tylan it doesn’t happen,” Hipple said. “We’re turned away again and again and again. And that isn’t right. The men who beat him have more rights than my son.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.