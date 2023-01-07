'I got myself back': White Earth project strengthens individuals to build community

A new initiative is teaching residents on the White Earth Reservation to be change-makers in their community. Facilitator Kris Manning and participant Mykee Brown share a laugh during a class on Dec. 28 at the Circle of Life Academy.

 DAN GUNDERSON MPR NEWS

Marlena Hanson had been sober for about two years when she signed up for the first Indigenous Parent Leadership Initiative class.

“I didn’t have any confidence as a parent, but taking this class gave me my complete confidence back and who I was before I used, I got myself back,” she said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments